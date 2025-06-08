U.S.

International Neo-Nazi Group 'The Base' to Host 'National Training Event' in US This Summer

The Base described itself as a "White Defense Force that's aiming to protect white people from political persecution and physical destruction," in a recent fundraising post

By
International Neo-Nazi Group to Host 'National Training Event' in US

A neo-Nazi terrorist organization is openly planning a large-scale paramilitary training event in the United States this summer.

The international extremist group, The Base, has resurged under what analysts describe as a more permissive environment for far-right extremism, despite previously being dismantled by FBI counter operation, The Guardian reported. Founded in 2018 by Rinaldo Nazzaro, a former Pentagon contractor now living in Russia, the group has increased activity in the past year, setting up cells across Europe and within the US.

Online posts from the group's encrypted channels confirm the upcoming "national training event," which The Base claims may be its most well-attended U.S. gathering in years. The event aims to bring together members from across the country for weapons training, tactical drills, and ideological indoctrination.

"When you donate money to The Base, you're investing in a White Defense Force that's aiming to protect white people from political persecution and physical destruction," the group stated in a recent fundraising post, soliciting cryptocurrency donations.

Analysts like Joshua Fisher-Birch of the Counter Extremism Project warn the event signals a new phase in the group's ambitions. "The upcoming national training event indicates that the group is seeking to grow and is willing to take the risk of advertising it publicly in advance," he said.

Under FBI Director Kash Patel, the bureau has deprioritized far-right domestic extremism, formally limiting use of the term "racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism," despite the 2024 National Intelligence Threat Assessment citing it among key global terrorism threats.

"Our focus is not on membership in particular groups but on criminal activity," an FBI spokesperson said when questioned about The Base. "Membership in groups is not illegal in and of itself and is protected by the first amendment."

Despite the FBI's dismissal of the group as a national security threat, the bureau has previously arrested over a dozen members of The Base for activities directly tied to the organization.

Rinaldo Nazzaro, in a recent video, emphasized that The Base is shifting from online rhetoric to real-world action. "It's propaganda through actions, not just words," he said, signaling the group's intent to escalate its activity in the U.S.

At this time, the location of the training remains undisclosed.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
FBI, Terrorist organization, Pentagon, Russia, White Supremacist, Terrorism

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Zachary Arnold and Andrea Lopez-Figueroa

Indiana Woman Watched Her Boyfriend Strangle His Young Daughter With a Noose Over FaceTime Thinking They Were 'Playing': Police

Mass Teen_01292025_1
ICE Detained US Marshal Who Matched the 'General Description' of Person of Interest Inside Arizona Immigration Court
Celebs Urge Donald Trump Not to Defund LGBTQ Suicide Hotline
Pedro Pascal, Other Celebs Urge Donald Trump Not to Defund LGBTQ Suicide Hotline: 'We Will Not Stay Silent'
MTG Jan 6 Riot_06052025_1
Marjorie Taylor Greene Seemingly Takes Credit for 'Organizing' January 6 Riot While Pledging Allegiance to Trump
How to Maximize Social Security Benefits: Insights into Eligibility, Timing, and Claim Strategy
Ex-Social Security Employee Stole Dead Men's Information to Help Women Receive Millions in Fraudulent Benefits: US Attorney
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know