Trump Asking Advisors If Musk's Attacks Against Him Are Drug-Fueled: Report

Trump declined to comment on Musk's drug use publicly, claiming, "I don't know what his status is," but reportedly expressed concern behind closed doors

President Donald Trump is privately asking advisers whether Elon Musk's recent erratic behavior—including a barrage of social media attacks and a bombshell claim tying Trump to Jeffrey Epstein—could be linked to the tech mogul's alleged drug use, according to a recent report.

While Trump has publicly downplayed the fallout with Musk, claiming that he's "not even thinking about Elon," CNN reported that those close to the President say he's deeply unsettled by Musk's abrupt turn and privately questioning if it could be fueled by drug use.

In the week since Musk wrapped up his work as a special government employee with a praise-filled ceremony in the Oval Office, the billionaire CEO launched a series of attacks on social media, first against the Republican's One Big Beautiful Bill Act, then the President himself.

Publicly, Trump brushed off speculation about Musk's drug use. "I don't know what his status is," he told reporters aboard Air Force One. He went on to call New York Times reporting on Musk's drug consumption "very unfair."

The report alleged that Musk used ketamine frequently, as well as other drugs, including psychedelic mushrooms, Ecstasy and Adderall—claims Musk has neither confirmed nor denied publicly.

Still, Trump didn't rule out consequences for the billionaire. He said he would "take a look at" the possibility of canceling some of Musk's federal contracts, stating, "The U.S. can survive without almost anybody—except me," before clarifying it was a joke.

The widening rift has already sparked political dilemmas and financial questions. Trump allies like his former chief strategist Steve Bannon have called for Musk's deportation and an investigation into his drug use, while House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed hope the two GOP power players might eventually reconcile.

"I believe in redemption," Johnson said. "I hope we can resolve it, get everybody together again. That's really important for all of us."

Musk has yet to signal hope of reconciliation. On Friday, he championed the idea of starting a new political party, "The America Party."

As tensions escalate, the future of Musk's political donations—which exceeded $290 million during the 2024 cycle—remains uncertain.

