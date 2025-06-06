Business Technology and Innovation

PlayStation State of Play June 2025: All the Biggest Game Reveals and Trailers

From the return of 'Final Fantasy Tactics' to new reveals like 'Nioh 3' and 'Marvel Tōkon', here's a full rundown of Sony's June 2025 State of Play.

By @https://x.com/roblef
State of Play 2025 lineup - game art, release dates
Sony’s June 2025 State of Play featured big reveals including Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles, Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, Silent Hill f, Nioh 3, and more, with release windows stretching into 2026.

Sony PlayStation fans just got a dose of excitement during the company's latest State of Play stream.

Titles like Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles, 007 First Light, Lumines Arise, and Ghost of Yōtei top the list, but there are still a ton of new titles coming to the PlayStation systems.

Game reveals, release date confirmations, and new looks at titles coming to PlayStation in the near future: today's State of Play packed a lot into its runtime," wrote Gillen McAllister, Manager, Content Communications, Sony Interactive Entertainment.

You can rewatch the stream (or see it for the first time) on the official PlayStation Blog page, as well as see all the recaps and highlights of everything announced during the video.

Here are the highlights:

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles gets a full remaster with enhanced visuals, voiced dialogue, and the ability to toggle between classic and modern modes. It launches September 30, 2025.

007: First Light is IO Interactive's take on Bond's origin story—third-person stealth and action that follows Bond before he earns his license to kill. It's coming in 2026.

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls is a stylized 4v4 tag-team fighting game from Arc System Works, featuring Marvel favorites like Spider-Man and Iron Man. Launches in 2026.

Nioh 3 continues the brutal action-RPG series from Team Ninja. A demo is available now, with the full game expected in early 2026.

Silent Hill f takes the horror franchise to 1960s Japan in a more psychological direction. It's set for release on September 25, 2025.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is a modern remake of the PS2 classic, featuring updated visuals and gameplay systems. It's coming August 28, 2025.

Pragmata, Capcom's long-delayed sci-fi title, finally resurfaced with a new trailer and a 2026 release window.

Lumines Arise brings the rhythm-puzzle series back with PSVR2 support and a Fall 2025 release. Expect hypnotic visuals and thumping beats.

Romeo Is a Dead Man is the latest over-the-top action game from Grasshopper Manufacture—violent, stylish, and completely unhinged. It's due out in 2026.

Sea of Remnants is a pirate-themed RPG that combines open-sea exploration, crew recruitment, and ship combat. Release details are still under wraps.

Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow reimagines the stealth classic for virtual reality. It's coming to PSVR2 later this year.

Sword of the Sea, from the creators of Journey and Abzû, blends mythic storytelling with hoverboard-like traversal. Look for it on August 19, 2025.

And finally, in hardware news: Project Defiant is Sony's new wireless fight stick for PS5 and PC, aimed at competitive players with ultra-low latency and pro-grade build quality.

