U.S. Politics

Pam Bondi Pressured Lawyers to 'Violate Ethical Obligations' to Help Further Trump's Agenda, Complaint Claims

If lawyers did not "zealously pursue the President's political objectives," they were allegedly threatened with discipline

By
bondi
A new ethics complaint claims Attorney General Pam Bondi pressured DOJ lawyers to advance Trump's political agenda, threatening discipline if they refused.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi allegedly pressured Department of Justice lawyers to compromise their ethics to serve President Donald Trump's political goals, according to a new complaint filed with the Florida Bar.

Bondi has been praised by conservatives for her loyalty to Trump's second-term agenda. But critics say she has politicized the Justice Department and undermined its independence.

The controversy centers around Bondi's February 5 memo, which the complaint alleged that she urged DOJ staff to engage in "zealous advocacy" for Trump's policies, the Miami Herald reported. In response, a bipartisan coalition of about 70 legal professionals, including former Florida Supreme Court justices, filed an ethics complaint alleging Bondi misused her authority.

The complaint alleged Bondi "sought to compel Department of Justice lawyers to violate their ethical obligations" or face discipline if they did not "zealously pursue the President's political objectives."

It details three key incidents: the firing of an immigration attorney who opposed the wrongful deportation of a Maryland man, the resignation of a prosecutor who refused to launch a baseless investigation into a Biden-era EPA contract, and the dismissal of senior prosecutors who resisted dropping corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams.

In each case, the complaint alleges that Bondi and her deputies coerced legal staff into putting Trump's political interests ahead of legal integrity.

Justice Department officials dismissed the complaint as a partisan attack. A spokesperson for Bondi called it "vexatious" and accused the signatories of lacking credibility.

Meanwhile, the Florida Bar has not commented on whether it will launch a formal investigation.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Lawyers, Donald Trump, DOJ, Department of Justice, Attorney, Florida, Ethics

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Celebs Urge Donald Trump Not to Defund LGBTQ Suicide Hotline

Pedro Pascal, Other Celebs Urge Donald Trump Not to Defund LGBTQ Suicide Hotline: 'We Will Not Stay Silent'

Mass Teen_01292025_1
ICE Detained US Marshal Who Matched the 'General Description' of Person of Interest Inside Arizona Immigration Court
MTG Jan 6 Riot_06052025_1
Marjorie Taylor Greene Seemingly Takes Credit for 'Organizing' January 6 Riot While Pledging Allegiance to Trump
Hunt
Alabama Death Row Inmate With Days to Live Says He Never Raped Victim With Broomstick - And Should Already Be Out of Prison
How to Maximize Social Security Benefits: Insights into Eligibility, Timing, and Claim Strategy
Ex-Social Security Employee Stole Dead Men's Information to Help Women Receive Millions in Fraudulent Benefits: US Attorney
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know