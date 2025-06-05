Libertarian Party Tells Trump to 'Stop Blocking the MAGA Agenda' as They Pile Onto Musk Calling Out Deficit Problem

Various social media accounts affiliated with the National Libertarian Party have taken to social media to call out President Donald Trump for obstructing the MAGA agenda, siding with billionaire Elon Musk in the developing feud between two of the world's most powerful men.
The Libertarian Party of New Hampshire took to X (formerly Twitter) to share this sentiment with their audience on Thursday.
"Donald Trump needs to stop blocking the MAGA agenda," they wrote.
The Libertarian Party of Mississippi reposted a collage of a variety of old posts from Trump in which he advocates against raising the debt ceiling under President Obama's second administration.
"Imagine saying this previously, and now calling someone else a grandstander..." they captioned the post.
They also posted a reaction to Musk calling Trump's "one big, beautiful bill" a "disgusting abomination."
"No lies detected. The BBB is another big government spending bill that significantly adds to the already unsustainable debt as well as expanding government surveillance on American citizens," they wrote.
The account representing the National Libertarian Party also chimed into the discussion, posting a screenshot of an article from 2016 in which Trump claims that he will eliminate the nation's debt in 8 years.
"Receipts," they captioned the post.
Social media users sounded off in the replies to the posts, criticizing Trump's recent actions and demonstrating support for the Party's sentiments.
"Totally agree, gotta stay vigilant!" wrote one user.
"Trump has no fiscal restraint," said another.
"Trump Method of eliminating debt: Dissolve the United States. Renounce all debt. Throw gasoline everywhere and set the entire country on fire. Good luck getting your money back, losers, you bought USA bonds and now they're worthless, haha," wrote a third.
"I remember this and in the next 4 years he added to the national debt, and he will do it again," wrote a fourth.
Originally published on Latin Times
