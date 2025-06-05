U.S. Politics

Republican Lawmakers Terrified at Possibly Upsetting Elon Musk Following His Rage Against Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill': Report

"Hopefully it's a momentary thing," one Republican lawmaker said.

By
Elon Musk has been on a rampage against the Congressional spending bill, putting lawmakers in the difficult position of appeasing two opposing political leaders — the elected president and the world's richest man.

As Elon Musk publicly rails against President Donald Trump's big, beautiful bill, Republicans find themselves in a difficult position as they're pulled in different directions.

Last Friday, Musk stood beside Trump in the oval office, accepting praise for his work with DOGE. Tuesday, he began a tweeting rampage calling to kill the Congressional spending bill he calls a "disgusting abomination," and to "fire all politicians who betray the American people."

Thursday morning, Trump accused Musk of coming down with "Trump Derangement Syndrome," leaving Republicans between the rock of unflinching loyalty to Trump, and the hard place of finding a way to appease the world's richest man. The New York Times reported that over half a dozen House Republicans expressed "widespread wariness of crossing Mr. Musk."

"Call your Senator, Call your Congressman, Bankrupting America is NOT ok! KILL the BILL," Musk posted Wednesday to his 220 million followers on X. In 2024, Musk's super PAC, America PAC, spent tens of millions backing GOP candidates, demonstrating the threat Musk can pose through primary challenges as the 2026 midterm elections approach.

Speaker Mike Johnson attempted to downplay the rift. "He and I talked about the midterm elections, and he said, 'I'm going to help,'" Mr. Johnson told press on Wednesday. "We've got to make sure that the Republicans keep the House majority."

"Policy differences are not personal," Johnson added, admitting that the ferocity of Musk's opposition came as a surprise. "I called Elon last night, and he didn't answer, but uh, hope to talk to him today."

Several GOP lawmakers privately expressed frustration with Musk's outburst, but few dared to say so publicly. "I love what Elon's doing, and I hope he keeps doing it," said Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), who received $800,000 in support from Musk's PAC.

Others, like Rep. Gabe Evans (R-CO), attempted to placate Musk while maintaining support for the bill. "We're the party of free thought," Evans said, brushing off concerns that Musk could turn his firepower on him.

The legislation, central to Trump's domestic agenda, is seen as potentially harmful to Musk's business interests, particularly Tesla, while also swelling the federal deficit. Musk has notably aimed his fury at Congress rather than at Trump himself, an echo of his now distant self-appointed role of "First Buddy."

With the Senate now reviewing the bill, many Republicans are hoping the storm passes. But Musk's massive influence and unpredictability have left vulnerable incumbents on edge.

As Rep. David Taylor (R-OH) put it, "Tensions are high, people lash out, people come back — hopefully it's a momentary thing."

