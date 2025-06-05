FBI Official Insisting Epstein Jail Footage 'Clearly Indicates Suicide' Fails to Calm Conspiracy Theorists: 'They Gotta Finalize the Edit'

In FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino's highly anticipated update regarding Jeffrey Epstein, he insisted jail footage "clearly indicates suicide" as the cause of the convicted sex offender's demise; conspiracists remain unconvinced.

Bongino, who hosted "The Dan Bongino Show," a conservative podcast, before he was tapped by the Trump administration, opened by reiterating he is not paid for his opinions— anymore.

"I work for the taxpayer now. I'm paid on evidence. That's it," Bongino stated during a Fox News interview on Wednesday. "The evidence we have in our files clearly indicates that it was in fact a suicide."

He tempered expectations regarding the video evidence, adding that it is not the "greatest video in the world." However, Bongino said the video shows Epstein going into a block at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City to make a phone call followed by 12 hours of guards checking on the convicted felon.

"You'll see no one really comes out in that bay in that area other than him. There's no one in there," Bongino continued in a clip circulating on X. "When you combine that with the other evidence we will be releasing in the coming weeks, we're still finalizing some of the products, I think it's pretty clear."

Despite claiming "there's nothing in the file at all that indicates anything other than, in fact, a suicide," the FBI official added that he remains open-minded in case new evidence appears in the future.

Conspiracy theorists were "not buying it," and let the internet know.

"They had years to find this blurry video. Now they want us to trust it?" an X user prompted.

"Why do they have to keep editing it before they release it?" another added.

"lol they gotta finalize the edit," a third X user joked.

Others pointed out that, while they still do not believe Epstein ended his own life, his clients continue to evade prosecution.

"I don't believe Epstein killed himself but even if he did, it doesn't change the fact that Epstein's clients are still roaming free as we speak," an X user wrote. "We need arrests."

Epstein was found unresponsive in his jail cell on August 10, 2019. Although his death was ruled a suicide, many people doubt the disgraced financier, who had ties to powerful figures, including politicians, royalty and entrepreneurs, and claimed to have compromising evidence about them, took his own life.

There were several suspicious circumstances surrounding Epstein's death, including two broken cameras outside his cell, inattentive guards and his removal from suicide watch while he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. The timing and potential implications for the elite fueled conspiracy theories maintaining that Epstein was silenced, not suicidal. His death even led to the widespread viral phrase, "Epstein didn't kill himself."

