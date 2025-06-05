U.S. Politics

Trump Proclaims Elon Musk Has 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' Following 'Big, Beautiful Bill' Rant: 'They Become Hostile'

"People leave my administration ... and then, at some point, they miss it so badly ... some of them actually become hostile," Trump said

President-elect Donald Trump waded into the work visa program debate in support of Elon Musk.

President Donald Trump has alleged that billionaire Elon Musk has "Trump Derangement Syndrome" after the Tesla CEO harshly criticized the Trump-backed GOP spending bill in a surprise post on social media.

When speaking to reporters at the White House on Thursday, Trump talked about the breakdown of his relationship with Musk.

"He's not the first. People leave my administration, and they love us, and then, at some point, they miss it so badly and some of them embrace it and some of them actually become hostile. I don't know what it is, it's sort of Trump Derangement Syndrome I guess they call it," Trump began.

"But we have it with others too. They leave, they wake up in the morning and the glamour is gone, the whole world is different, and they become hostile. I don't know what it is. Someday you'll write a book about it and you'll let us know," he concluded.

Trump's suggestion came after he expressed his overarching disappointment at the situation, particularly at Musk, who he claimed understood the bill better than most people.

"I'm very disappointed because Elon knew the inner workings of this bill better than almost anybody. He had no problem with it. All of the sudden he had a problem, and he only developed the problem when he found out we're gonna have to the cut EV mandate ... he hasn't said bad about me personally but I'm sure that'll be next. But I'm very disappointed in Elon," Trump said.

Musk took to his social media platform, X, on Tuesday to denounce Trump's "one big, beautiful bill" in a series of unexpected posts.

"I'm sorry, but I just can't stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it," Musk wrote in the first tweet of the saga.

Musk's extremely public denouncement of the spending bill has reportedly triggered fear and concern among Republican lawmakers, who now face passing the bill through the Senate after it passed the House in late May.

