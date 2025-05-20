U.S.

Hannah Kobayashi Hints At Sharing 'Her Truth' 6 Months After Dad Killed Himself While She Was Missing

Hannah Kobayashi might soon be sharing more information surrounding her voluntary disappearance to Mexico and the resulting nationwide search for her that included her own father's suicide.

In November 2024, Kobayashi, 30, was traveling from Hawaii to New York when she missed her connecting flight in Los Angeles. Surveillance video later showed her at LA's Grove Market and near the stadium where the LA Lakers play, some footage indicating she wasn't alone. This has led the family to fear she may have been trafficked. However, later, it would be revealed that she had voluntarily traveled to Mexico.

Kobayashi indicated on social media that she might be sharing more information about what happened and why.

"Given my particular situation on the other side of my experience, I understand how some people would choose to cast me in a negative light, but I know who I am, I know my truth and one day, I will share it," Kobayashi told SFGATE over Instagram. "I do believe that we can all learn to be kinder to one another because we never really know what someone else has been through unless we've walked in their shoes."

"You don't know the whole story. My intention in this post is to acknowledge that I am going to speak about my experience — and to stand up against all the hate that was cast upon me," Kobayashi wrote in an earlier post on social media, according to SFGATE. "I hope that in your darkest hours, you are shown compassion and love versus hate and judgment."

Back in November, Kobayashi family members descended on L.A., launching a search and pressuring authorities to find her. A GoFundMe page to help the family in its search also was established.

The search took a tragic turn when Hannah's father, Ryan, 58, killed himself Nov. 24. His body was found in a parking lot near LAX. Authorities believe he jumped from a parking garage and ruled the death a suicide.

Police later determined that Hannah had voluntarily gone to Mexico on Nov. 12.

"We urge Ms. Kobayashi to contact her family, law enforcement or personnel at the U.S. Embassy to let us know that she is safe," Police Chief McDonnell said Dec. 2. "She has a right to her privacy and we respect her choices, but we also understand that the concern her loved ones feel for her. A simple message could reassure those who care about her."

The family later addressed Hannah's statement with an updated on the GoFundMe page: "We are incredibly relieved and grateful that Hannah has been found safe. This past month has been an unimaginable ordeal for our family. We want to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported us during this difficult time. Your kindness and concern have meant the world to us. We are turning donations off, and any donor who would like a refund can submit a claim by December 18th, and it will be honored."

