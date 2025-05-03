More Than 200 Kids Have Died Because Of Flu, CDC Reports

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a new report showing that 216 children have died because of the flu across the United States.

This number represents a number that is 11 more than the fatalities that were recorded during the last flu season. It also marks the highest number of pediatric flu-related deaths since the swine flu pandemic that happened 15 years ago.

Pediatric Deaths Because of the Flu

The latest deaths include one particular kid from New Hampshire who unfortunately passed away last year. The state's Department of Health and Human Services also reports 78 total deaths because of the flu.

The most recent data about the children who lost their lives to the illness comes from the week of Apr. 19, 2025. So far, officials from every county in New Hampshire have reported deaths related to the flu.

Some health experts argue that fewer children are receiving their flu shots, which could be the reason for the increase in the number of deaths. They believe that this is only one factor among many causing the development, according to WMUR.

Data from the CDC showed that vaccination numbers among children have been going up and down over the past decade and a half. Experts point out that flu shots do not prevent a person from getting the illness but are capable of reducing the chances of being sent to the hospital and even death.

Now, health officials say that flu activity continues to decline, which could signal the coming end of the current flu season. The CDC is now reporting their flu predictions for the next two weeks, which show a decrease in the number of people being brought to the emergency room to be treated for the illness.

Low Rate of Vaccination

Dr. Sean O'Leary of the American Academy of Pediatrics said that the latest numbers are almost certainly an undercount. The medical professional added that after the season is declared officially over, the number of deaths would expectedly go up, PBS reported.

Recent numbers show that the flu vaccination rate for children in the U.S. has dropped from roughly 64% five years ago to only 49% this season. O'Leary said that this has certainly played a role in the number of deaths related to the illness in recent times.

Jesse Goodman, a professor of medicine and infectious diseases at Georgetown University, said that the pediatric deaths related to the flu remind us that the illness is still very serious. He added that immunization from the disease is still a good idea even if it is not perfect, as per The Hill.

