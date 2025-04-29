Woman Accused Of Using Toxic Mushrooms To Kill Lunch Guests Set To Begin Trial

The trial of an Australian woman accused of killing three lunch guests by poisoning their food with toxic mushrooms is set to begin this week.

Erin Patterson, 50, is charged with three murders and one attempted murder related to the incident, which took place in July 2023, CBS News reported.

Police accuse Patterson of lacing the beef Wellington she served with toxic mushrooms. The lunch killed her estranged inlaws, Don and Gail Patterson, both 70. It also killed Gail's 66-year-old sister, Heather Wilkinson, who died days later. Wilkinson's husband, 68-year-old Ian, was severely sickened by the meal.

Patterson's estranged husband also was invited to the meal but did not attend, PEOPLE reported.

Erin Patterson has denied wrongdoing, telling the Associated Press, "I'm devastated. I loved them. I can't believe that this has happened and I'm so sorry."

The 15-member jury for the trial has been selected, and proceedings are set to commence this week, CBS News reported. Patterson has pleaded not guilty.

The BBC reported that the four lunch guests became ill hours later, with police believing death cap mushrooms were used in the meal. Erin Patterson did not become ill from the lunch, which immediately drew interest from investigators.

