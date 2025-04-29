Man 'Stomped' On Boy's Face In Brutal Attack Over Play-Doh: Police

Florida police are searching for a man who allegedly chased down and brutally attacked two 13-year-old boys after they tossed Play-Doh near a road.

The violent incident unfolded April 26 in Fort Myers outside the Millennium Apartment Complex when a couple of boys, playing with Play-Doh, accidentally threw some into the street, according to the Kansas City Star.

A man driving a blue Honda, reportedly upset by the boys' actions, made a sudden U-turn and pursued them. He accused the boys of "throwing rocks" at passing cars.

After chasing the boys, the man exited his car, punched one boy in the face until he fell, and then repeatedly "stomped on his face," according to a police report. The second boy tried to intervene but was also punched.

Witnesses described the attacker as a Hispanic male around 5'9" with an average build, driving a blue four-door Honda marked with a pink heart sticker. Surveillance footage captured part of the incident, and authorities have released images in an effort to identify him.

As of Tuesday, no arrests have been made. Meanwhile, the injured boys are recovering from facial abrasions and bruises.

