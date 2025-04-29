'Ignorant' MAGA Influencer Praises Trump Admin For Florida Deportations

A MAGA supporting social media user drew ire from social media users after thanking White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt for bringing back Uber drivers who speak english.

The White House hosted a "new media" briefing on Monday. Leavitt referred to the event as "our first official influencer briefing here at the White House," in her preamble to the event. She further stated that "tens of millions of Americans are now turning to social media and independent media outlets to consume their news," and bragged that "this has truly been the most transparent and accessible presidency in American history."

MAGA supporting influencer Arynne Wexler then kicked off the event by asking the first question.

"Thanks so much, Karoline, both for having us and for granting me the first question here," began Wexler. "And I can attest to the deportations in Florida, my Uber drivers finally speak English again, so thank you for that."

"My question for you is: What are the administration's plans for those who continue to defy the executive orders — most notably on my mind are the ones related to what some would call trans men, I would call men masquer-, trans women, which are men masquerading as women in girls' sports?" Wexler continued.

"Obey federal law, or you will be prosecuted. Disobey federal law, and you could see your federal funding cut whether you are a college or a university," replied Leavitt. "We have seen the president, again, using the leverage of this administration and-, to negotiate deals with some of the biggest colleges and universities in the country, and if they don't want to come to the negotiating table to apologize for the federal laws they have broken, to apologize for allowing Jewish-American students on our nation's campuses to be unlawfully bullied and harassed, then there's going to be consequences for that illegal behavior. Same thing with men in women's sports."

Social media users quickly took to online platforms to criticize Wexler's comment about speaking languages other than English.

"These are the same people that go vacation in Cancun & Cabo!" said one user. "What an ugly and ignorant thing to say. Wow," another added.

"The open racism just made me jaw drop," wrote another.

"America isn't even an English speaking country nor is English the official language," said a third.

"These people are so lost. Best believe I be talking Spanish to make people mad lol. I'll throw some French in as well lol," said a fourth.

Originally published on Latin Times