Carney Claims Victory In Canadian Election, Vows To Resist Trump's Pressure

Mark Carney has declared victory in Canada's federal election, following a campaign dominated by tensions with the United States under President Donald Trump.

Carney's Liberal Party is set to form the next government after securing the largest number of seats in the House of Commons. However, it remained unclear early Tuesday whether the party would win an outright majority as vote counting continued.

The Liberals tapped into a wave of patriotism in response to Trump's economic threats and rhetoric, including his suggestion that Canada could become the U.S.'s "51st state." Carney made standing up to Trump a central theme of his campaign.

In a speech delivered early Tuesday morning in Ottawa, Carney celebrated the win and issued a strong message of defiance toward the U.S. administration.

"America wants our land, our resources, our water. But these are not idle threats, President Trump is trying to break us so that America can own us. That will never, ever happen," he said. "We are over the shock of the American betrayal, but we should never forget the lessons. We have to look out for ourselves, and above all, we have to take care of each other."

According to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, the Liberals were leading in 165 of the 343 seats in the House of Commons, while the Conservatives trailed with 147. A party needs 172 seats for a majority. With the balance unclear, the result points toward a likely Liberal minority government.

Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre conceded on Tuesday, acknowledging that the country had opted for "a razor-thin minority government, a virtual tie." Poilievre himself was trailing in his own Ontario constituency as the count continued.

The result marks a remarkable turnaround for the Liberals. The party had been widely expected to lose power until former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stepped down earlier this year. Carney, a former central banker with no previous elected experience, took over as party leader in March.

Carney previously served as governor of the Bank of Canada during the 2008 financial crisis and later led the Bank of England through Brexit. He highlighted this experience throughout his campaign as critical preparation for managing the fallout from Trump's protectionist policies.

Carney now faces the task of leading trade negotiations with the U.S. amid a global effort to contain the economic fallout from Trump's tariffs.

"This is a great night for the Liberal party, but even more importantly this is a great night for Canada," said Chrystia Freeland, the former finance minister whom Carney defeated for the Liberal leadership. "Because I really believe the ballot question has been: 'Who can fight for Canada, who can stand up to Donald Trump, and who can defend our national economic interest, and who can seize this moment to build Canada?' And Canadians have answered."

Carney won a seat in Ottawa's Nepean riding, officially entering parliament as an MP. His rival, Poilievre, had led in national polls for years until Trudeau's resignation and Trump's renewed pressure on Canada changed the dynamic of the race. In recent weeks, Poilievre struggled to shed accusations from the Liberals that he shared similarities with the American president's populist approach.

"We know that change is needed, but change is hard to come by. It takes time," Poilievre told supporters Tuesday morning. "It takes work and that's why we have to learn the lessons of tonight so that we can have an even better result the next time Canadians decide the future for the country."

The New Democratic Party (NDP), which had played a key role in supporting Trudeau's previous minority government, faced major losses in the election. Party leader Jagmeet Singh announced his resignation after losing his seat, calling the results a "disappointing night." "I am hopeful for the party, we will choose hope over fear," he said. The NDP, despite its losses, could still be a key player in a Carney-led minority government.