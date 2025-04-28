Who Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi? 14-Year-Old Makes History With Record-Breaking IPL Century

In a historic moment for cricket, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi made headlines Monday by becoming the youngest player ever to score a century in men's T20 cricket. Representing the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Suryavanshi delivered a stunning performance against the Gujarat Titans, powering his team to a commanding eight-wicket victory.

Suryavanshi, who only turned 14 last month, needed just 35 balls to reach his hundred — the second-fastest century in IPL history and the quickest ever by an Indian player.

His milestone moment came with a six over deep mid-wicket off world-renowned Afghan bowler Rashid Khan. The young left-hander eventually finished with 101 runs from 38 balls, including seven fours and 11 sixes, before being bowled out.

His explosive innings helped Rajasthan chase down a daunting target of 210 runs, snapping a five-game losing streak and keeping their slim playoff hopes alive. Suryavanshi built a dominant 166-run partnership with teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal, who remained unbeaten on 70 off 40 balls.

Only West Indies legend Chris Gayle has reached a century faster in the IPL, achieving the feat in 30 balls back in 2013.

Who is Vaibhav Suryavanshi?

Suryavanshi is no stranger to making history. He was signed by the Royals in last year's IPL auction for about $130,000 after a bidding war, becoming the youngest player ever picked by a franchise.

Before making his IPL debut earlier this month — where he hit a six off his very first ball — Suryavanshi had already starred at the youth level. Last October, he scored a 58-ball century for India's Under-19 team against Australia Under-19s. He also represented India at the Under-19 Asia Cup, averaging 44 with the bat.

Hailing from the eastern Indian state of Bihar, Suryavanshi made his first-class debut at just 12 years old, playing for Bihar in India's prestigious Ranji Trophy. So far, he has played five matches and scored 100 runs, with a top score of 41.

Monday's record-breaking performance cements Suryavanshi's reputation as one of cricket's most exciting young talents — and he's just getting started.