North Korean Troops Undergo High-Powered Weapons Training In Russia, Video Shows

North Korea has decided on a 'large-scale' troop deployment to support Moscow's war in Ukraine, Seoul's spy agency said Friday
AFP

Russia's Defense Ministry on Monday released a video showing North Korean soldiers undergoing combat training in Russia, shortly after both Moscow and Pyongyang confirmed North Korean involvement in the war in Ukraine.

The video, shared by Russian state media TASS, depicts Russian instructors training North Korean troops in a variety of combat skills.

Soldiers are shown learning to handle Kalashnikov assault rifles, grenade launchers, and shotguns, particularly for defense against drones. Additional scenes highlight hand grenade training and practicing combat techniques in open areas and trenches. Military authorities did not specify when the video footage was recorded.

The release of the footage came just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin publicly thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for sending troops to support Russian forces. Putin said the assistance helped Russian forces reclaim territory from Ukrainian forces in the southwestern Kursk region, where fighting has intensified in recent months.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed reporters Monday, reaffirming Russia's readiness to reciprocate North Korea's support. He stated that Moscow is "absolutely" prepared to send Russian troops to North Korea in exchange for Pyongyang's military assistance.

Confirmation from Pyongyang also came through its state news agency, KCNA, which reported that North Korean soldiers had participated in combat operations in the Kursk region.

According to KCNA, Ukrainian forces had launched a surprise incursion into the region in August, prompting a joint military response under the terms of the Russian-North Korean mutual defense treaty.

The open acknowledgment from Moscow and Pyongyang triggered sharp criticism from the U.S. and South Korea.

On April 28, Seoul condemned North Korea's admission, calling it an "admission of criminal act."

In a statement reported by Yonhap News Agency, South Korea's Foreign Ministry said, "With their public admission of the deployment, while claiming they are fully in accordance with international law, they are once again mocking the international community. We strongly condemn this action."

South Korean authorities further warned that the move undermines "stability in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond," violates international norms, and urged both North Korea and Russia to "cease their unlawful military cooperation."

The U.S. also denounced the development, reinforcing calls for stronger international pressure against military ties between Pyongyang and Moscow.

