Miami Shooting: Suspected Gunman Dead, Two Injured In Warehouse Incident

A suspect is dead following a shooting at a warehouse in Southwest Miami-Dade that left two others injured, according to 7News sources.

The incident unfolded around 1 p.m. Thursday in the 7300 block of Southwest 45th Street, near the Palmetto Expressway and Bird Road.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Miami-Dade Police Department's Special Response Team, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office (MDSO), and Florida Highway Patrol, responded swiftly to the scene.

Authorities confirmed that three people, including the gunman, were shot and transported to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital. The suspect died at the hospital following a police-involved shooting. The conditions of the two other victims have not yet been released.

Social media videos captured chaotic moments as gunfire rang out in the warehouse parking lot. In the footage, people are seen running for cover. Another video showed a wounded individual in the bed of a pickup truck, and another being carried out by emergency personnel.

Authorities later confirmed that the scene had been secured.

"We want the community to know that right now there is no imminent threat. This is an active scene. As you can see, we will be working this for quite some time," said MDSO Sheriff Rosie Cordero Stutz. "We will be looking for additional victims to make sure we are not missing anyone, and I ask the community if there was anyone here that has video or information, our investigators need that information and they can contact the sheriff's office or Crime Stoppers."

A business owner in the area said he and his employees were forced to shelter in place as the situation unfolded.

Parents looking to pick up their children from Idol Cheer, located nearby, were instructed to go to the reunification center at 7391 SW 44 Street.

Officials continue to urge the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues. While the westbound lanes of Southwest 40th Street have reopened, the eastbound lanes remain closed at this time.