West Potomac High School Stabbing: 16-Year-Old Suffers Serious Injuries, Suspect In Custody

A 16-year-old student was hospitalized with serious injuries following a stabbing at West Potomac High School in Alexandria on Wednesday morning, prompting renewed calls for improved school safety.

The Fairfax County Police Department said the incident occurred just before 10 a.m. A school resource officer was the first to assist the injured student, with additional officers arriving within minutes. The victim's injuries were initially described as life-threatening, but by Wednesday afternoon, officials confirmed the student's condition had stabilized at a local hospital.

A 15-year-old male student was taken into custody and will face charges of malicious wounding. Investigators recovered the knife allegedly used in the attack. A second 15-year-old student was involved in the hallway altercation but is not expected to face charges.

"We have the video, just like you have the video, but the video doesn't tell the entire story," said Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis, confirming that footage of the incident had been shared on social media. The investigation remains ongoing.

Parents have voiced growing anxiety about school safety. Aellene, a parent of a student at the school, told WTOP, "This is something that could have been had stopped," reflecting widespread concern among the community.

In response, Fairfax County School Board members Mateo Dunne, Ilryong Moon, and Ryan McElveen released a joint statement calling for increased school security measures, including more school resource officers at every middle and high school, additional security assistants, advanced weapons detection systems, and expanded video surveillance.

Virginia Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell, whose son attends West Potomac, shared his personal concern. "These students are so close to the end of the school year and for many, a graduation. This time for celebration is now marred by this ugly incident. These kids deserved so much better today," he said.

Surovell encouraged students and families to seek counseling support and reaffirmed that local leaders are committed to strengthening safety in schools.