Woman Forced Terminally Ill Husband To Take 'Cocktail Of Medications'

By
Kylie Truswell-Mobbs has been accused of murdering her terminally ill husband, David Mobbs.

A woman in Australia is accused of murdering her terminally ill husband, admitting she "couldn't take it anymore," after allegedly injecting an overdose of his medication.

Kylie Truswell-Mobbs, 50, was arrested and charged with murdering her husband, David Mobbs, who was 56-years-old and suffering from an advanced motor neuron disease at the time of his death, Australia's ABC reported.

The day of his death, the couple reportedly met with palliative care professionals to discuss Voluntary Assisted Dying, which is lawful in Queensland. Completely bedridden and unable to speak, Mobbs used a sign board to communicate that he wanted to wait at least a week to consider end-of-life measures.

However, according to prosecutors, when the caretaker and her son left the home, Truswell-Mobbs administered a "cocktail of medications" through her husband's feeding tube three times throughout one night. When the caretaker and her adult son returned, she allegedly confessed, "I couldn't take it anymore."

Truswell-Mobbs's defense lawyer argued the case involved "unique circumstances" and suggested that alternative charges, such as aiding suicide, could be considered. She also noted Truswell-Mobbs had no prior criminal record and was not a flight risk.

However, Justice Glenn Martin denied bail, citing the serious nature of the charge and a substantial body of evidence supporting the prosecution's case.

"It can be said that the prosecution has a substantial amount of evidence which would tend toward conviction," he said.

"She took matters into her own hands," prosecutor Sarah Dennis said. "Her conduct was purposeful and determined."

Originally published on Lawyer Herald

