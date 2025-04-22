Science/Health Health

RFK Jr. Plans Eight Artificial Food Dye Ban In Major Overhaul Of Food Supply

By
RFK Jr. Touted as 'Unfit' After Rant About Lack of

U.S. health officials are set to announce a sweeping plan to eliminate eight petroleum-based artificial food dyes from the American food supply.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Marty Makary are expected to unveil the details Tuesday afternoon, positioning the change as a cornerstone of Kennedy's "Make America Healthy Again" initiative.

The plan will outline a regulatory pathway to remove the dyes, a process that typically includes public notice, scientific review, and industry input. While the timeline for implementation remains unclear, the shift signals a major transition for U.S. food producers, who will likely replace synthetic dyes with natural alternatives.

While the FDA has maintained that the synthetic dyes are safe for most people, health advocates cite studies suggesting that the additives may contribute to neurobehavioral issues such as hyperactivity and attention deficits in some children.

Currently, the FDA permits 36 color additives for use in food, including eight synthetic dyes. In a related move earlier this year, the agency announced it would ban Red Dye No. 3 — commonly found in cakes, candies, and even some medications — by 2028 after studies linked it to cancer in lab animals.

The planned phase-out aligns the U.S. more closely with policies already in place in parts of Canada and Europe, where artificial dyes are either banned or must carry warning labels. Many manufacturers in those regions have shifted to using plant- and mineral-based colorants instead.

Some U.S. states have already begun moving ahead independently. California and West Virginia recently passed legislation restricting artificial dyes in school meals, with some measures extending the ban to the wider food market.

If finalized, the FDA's proposed changes would mark one of the most significant regulatory shifts in the American food industry in decades — one aimed at both consumer transparency and long-term health.

© 2025 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Volz

Man Who Held Parents At Gunpoint And Claimed To Be 'Jesus' Killed In Police Shootout

Courthouse
Trump Admin Directs Judges To Fast-Track 'Legally Deficient' Asylum Applications
US visa
Is ICE Targeting Muslim Students? Lawsuits Mount After 1,400 Visas Suddenly Revoked
Michelle and Barack Obama
Barack And Michelle Obama Spotted On Rare Date Night As Split Rumors Persist
Trump Opens Massive Marine Protected Area to Commercial Fishing
DOGE Slashes 'Black Lung' Healthcare As Trump Promises To Bring Back More Mining Jobs
Editor's Pick
A poster of the pope at his primary school, Nuestra Senora de la Misericordia School in Flores, Buenos Aires
Tech

Who Is Pietro Parolin? Crypto Bettors' Current Top Choice To Succeed Pope Francis

Francis was the first pope from the Americas and from the southern hemisphere
World

Francis: Radical Leader Who Broke The Papal Mould

Amazon Shuts Down Appstore for Android Phones After 14 Years
Tech

Amazon Chinese Sellers Are Raising Prices—Is It Still Worth It to Buy Their Products?

IU
Entertainment

10 Best Modern K-Dramas Starring K-Pop Idols