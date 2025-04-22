Entertainment

Lil Uzi Vert Hospitalized In New York After Sudden Illness

Lil Uzi Vert
Lil Uzi Vert performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 19, 2024 in Indio, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert was rushed to a Manhattan hospital on Monday afternoon after falling ill at a hotel in Lower Manhattan.

The 29-year-old artist, best known for hits like Just Wanna Rock and XO Tour Llif3, was reportedly conscious as paramedics wheeled him out of the hotel around 2:30 p.m., following a 911 call about a "sick person," according to TMZ. It remains unclear who placed the emergency call.

Eyewitnesses told the outlet that Lil Uzi Vert — whose real name is Symere Bysil Woods — was surrounded by security personnel holding black umbrellas to shield him from public view as he was placed onto a stretcher and into an ambulance. A video obtained by TMZ captured the moment the rapper was escorted from the premises.

Lil Uzi's girlfriend, JT — formerly of the rap duo City Girls — was seen accompanying him during the incident and remained by his side as he was transported for treatment.

As of Tuesday, the The Way Life Goes rapper was still hospitalized. Details regarding the cause of his illness and the symptoms he experienced have not yet been disclosed. Repeated attempts to reach his representatives for comment have gone unanswered.

Just days before the hospitalization, Uzi had shared a series of photos on Instagram showing him in a recording studio, suggesting he had been working on new music.

