Lion Mauls 14-Year-Old Girl To Death After Escaping From National Park In Kenya

A 14-year-old girl was killed by a lion on Saturday night after the animal entered a residential compound on the outskirts of Kenya's capital, Nairobi. The girl was with a friend at the time of the attack, which authorities believe took place near Nairobi National Park.

According to the New York Post, the lion is suspected to have escaped from Nairobi National Park and entered a ranch that borders the southern edge of the park. The lion reportedly entered a house and attacked the girl, who has not yet been publicly identified.

The girl's friend, who was also in the house, raised the alarm and alerted the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).

"There is no evidence of provocation from the victims," KWS Senior Corporate Communications Manager Paul Udoto told CNN.

KWS rangers quickly responded and followed a trail of bloodstains leading from the home through the park to Mbagathi River, where the girl's body was recovered.

"KWS rangers and response teams were swiftly mobilized and traced bloodstains leading to the Mbagathi River, where the girl's body was recovered with injuries on the lower back," KWS said in a statement.

Nairobi National Park, home to a variety of wildlife including lions, leopards, giraffes, and crocodiles, is fenced on three sides. The park's southern boundary remains open to allow for animal migration, which officials say can pose challenges for nearby communities.

Authorities believe the lion entered the compound by jumping over a makeshift fence. KWS has since pledged to bolster security in the area, including efforts to install electric fencing and deploy artificial intelligence systems to warn residents of approaching wildlife.

The lion involved in the attack remains at large. Park rangers have set up a trap and are actively working to locate and capture the animal.

In a separate incident on Friday, a 54-year-old man was fatally attacked by an elephant while grazing livestock in a forested area of Nyeri County. The man suffered chest injuries, fractured ribs, and internal trauma and was pronounced dead upon arrival at a hospital, according to KWS.

The agency said both incidents highlight the pressing need for enhanced human-wildlife conflict mitigation.

"These attacks underscore a need for continued investment in human-wildlife conflict mitigation – through strategic interventions, early warning systems, and strengthened collaboration with affected communities," KWS noted.

Though lion attacks are rare, they do occur in areas close to national parks and game reserves.

Udoto noted that lion attacks make up less than 2% of all reported human-wildlife encounters. In contrast, he explained, elephant-related incidents occur more frequently, especially during dry seasons when elephants migrate in search of water and food and often come into contact with farmland or human settlements.