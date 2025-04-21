Pope Francis Dies At 88 On Easter Monday

Pope Francis, a groundbreaking spiritual leader who redefined the global image of the Catholic Church through a decade of progressive reform and outspoken advocacy for the poor, has died at the age of 88.

The Vatican confirmed his passing on Easter Monday. His death comes just weeks after he was discharged from a hospital in Rome where he was treated for a serious case of pneumonia in both lungs.

"Dear brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis," a statement from the camerlengo said.

"At 7:35 this morning the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His whole life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church."

Farrell continued, "He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized."

"With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the Triune God," the statement concluded.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Francis was elected to the papacy in March 2013 following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI. His election marked a turning point for the Church—not only due to his background as the first pope from the Southern Hemisphere, but also because of the pastoral, down-to-earth style he brought to the Vatican.

Francis quickly became known for his humility, choosing simpler vestments, living in a modest Vatican guesthouse rather than the traditional papal palace, and urging Church leaders to prioritize service over status. His focus on social justice, economic inequality, climate change, and interfaith dialogue earned him praise far beyond Catholic circles, though his views also sparked debate within the Church.

He guided the Church through turbulent times, from clerical abuse scandals to rising secularism, and often challenged the institution to look inward.

Despite facing significant health challenges in his later years—including colon surgery and chronic knee pain—Francis remained active, continuing his global outreach and Vatican duties with determination. His final months were marked by frailty, but also by a continued commitment to his mission.

His death ends a remarkable era in Catholic history, and tributes have poured in from around the world, recognizing a man who sought not just to lead the Church, but to bring it closer to the people it serves.