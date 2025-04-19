First Israeli Soldier Killed In Gaza Since Hamas Ceasefire Collapse

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported the death of Sergeant Major Ghaleb Sliman Al-Nasasra, 35, during fighting in northern Gaza on Saturday. This marks the first Israeli combat fatality in the Strip since the ceasefire with Hamas broke down in March.

Al-Nasasra, a tracker from the southern city of Rahat, served in the Northern Brigade of the Gaza Division. He was killed during a rescue operation near Beit Hanoun, following an ambush believed to have been staged by Hamas fighters.

Initial reports indicate that IDF troops had uncovered a tunnel near the border fence and were working to demolish it when they came under attack. Around 1:00 p.m., a squad from the 414th Battalion approached a military vehicle when terrorists opened fire with a rocket-propelled grenade, severely injuring a female officer and a combat medic.

Roughly 30 minutes later, a rescue force dispatched to the area was hit by an explosive device, resulting in Al-Nasasra's death and the critical injury of another tracker from the Northern Brigade.

All injured personnel were evacuated for medical treatment, and their families have been notified.

The IDF has reported that at least 412 Israeli soldiers have died since the start of the ground offensive in Gaza on Oct. 27, 2023, following Hamas's unprecedented attack on Israel on Oct. 7.