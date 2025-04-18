Livvy Dunne Ends Gymnastics Career, Plans To Expand NIL Advocacy

Livvy Dunne, the 22-year-old LSU gymnast and social media sensation, has officially retired from competitive gymnastics following the Tigers' third-place finish in the NCAA semifinals. The result ended LSU's hopes of a third-straight national championship appearance and marked the conclusion of Dunne's celebrated athletic career.

"✌️ out gymnastics it's been real... and of course forever LSU! 💜," Dunne wrote on X, signaling her farewell from the sport that brought her national fame.

Originally from New Jersey, Dunne became a household name not just for her gymnastics talent but also for her massive influence on social media. Between TikTok and Instagram, she garnered over 13 million followers, turning her into one of the most marketable athletes in college sports history.

Her mainstream popularity soared further in 2023, when she made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut, joining the ranks of other influential athletes featured in the iconic publication.

Dunne was also a trailblazer in the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) era of college athletics. According to On3, she was valued at $4.1 million and landed major endorsement deals with brands like Crocs, Vuori sportswear, American Eagle Outfitters, Forever 21, Grubhub, ESPN, and Nautica.

Earlier this year, she voiced her concern over the NCAA's proposed policy requiring athletes to get approval for NIL deals over $600.

While Dunne's gymnastics career was impacted by injuries in her later years, she played a pivotal role in helping LSU capture its first-ever national championship in 2024. She was a consistent performer, averaging a 9.857 on the floor exercise, and remained a vibrant presence across LSU athletics.

She also became a familiar face in Pittsburgh, often seen supporting her boyfriend Paul Skenes, a former LSU baseball standout and now an ace pitcher for MLB's Pittsburgh Pirates.

While she steps away from competition, Dunne is far from done. She plans to stay active with SI Swimsuit and continue her advocacy for women in sports through her Livvy Fund at LSU , which aims to help female student-athletes maximize their NIL opportunities.

"Girls don't know where to start," she told The Post in 2024. "Because that's sometimes half the battle. And it's very important to capitalize on your NIL while you're in college if you're a female, because there's not a lot of professional leagues after college for most women's sports."

"So I definitely want to do something [in NIL] overall, after I'm done at LSU. And hopefully expand beyond LSU and help educate people and just help girls out. . . . I've always loved sports. So definitely something in the sports realm."