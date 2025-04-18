UCLA Student Detained At Southern Border As Trump's Purge Of Student Visas Surges

A graduate student from the University of California, Los Angeles was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the San Ysidro border crossing while attempting to re-enter the country from Mexico.

UCLA confirmed the detention but has not released the student's name or nationality. The student was able to contact a university affiliate before being taken into custody.

"The student remains in the custody of CBP and we are actively working to learn more information," said Mary Osako, UCLA vice chancellor for strategic communications, in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. "Our international students are an essential part of our Bruin community, and we remain fully committed to supporting their ability to learn and thrive at UCLA."

The incident comes amid a sharp increase in visa cancellations targeting international students, particularly those perceived to be involved in political activism the Trump administration deems dangerous for national security.

According to Inside Higher Ed, a publication which has been closely monitoring such developments, as of April 17, over 240 colleges and universities have identified 1,480-plus international students and recent graduates who have had their legal status changed by the State Department.

"We've been warning the university for weeks that students would be detained," said UCLA political science professor Graeme Blair to the Los Angeles Times at a rally held Thursday evening on campus which attended by some 150 students and faculty members.

The Department of Homeland Security and the State Department have not provided detailed explanations for most visa revocations. University staff often learn of visa terminations only after checking the SEVIS (Student and Exchange Visitor Information System) database, which is now being updated unilaterally by federal authorities.

In many cases, the cancellations have been based on background checks that flagged minor infractions, such as traffic violations. However, Secretary of State Marco Rubio previously stated that the U.S. was revoking visas of individuals whose actions were considered contrary to national interests, including participation in pro-Palestinian demonstrations and unrelated legal issues.

The scope of enforcement has expanded beyond campuses known for recent protests. Schools in New York, California, Texas, and Florida have reported significant numbers of visa cancellations. Harvard University is currently under scrutiny by DHS, which has requested detailed records of student visa holders following its refusal to alter its curriculum and hiring practices.

As of now, the reason for the UCLA student's detention remains unclear, and it is unknown whether her visa had been revoked prior to her attempted reentry.

Originally published on Latin Times