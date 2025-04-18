Trump Rebrands COVID.gov To Highlight Wuhan Lab Leak Claims

A federal government website once dedicated to providing essential public health information about COVID-19 has been overhauled to promote the theory that the virus may have originated from a laboratory leak in Wuhan, China.

The revamped COVID.gov site, now under the Trump administration, features a prominent image of President Donald Trump flanked by the words "lab" and "leak", positioned under a White House banner. The site emphasizes that Wuhan, where the first COVID-19 outbreak was detected, is home to a lab that previously conducted virus research under allegedly inadequate biosafety conditions.

The page also accuses Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, of promoting a "preferred narrative" that COVID-19 originated from natural sources — a theory many scientists still support due to historical precedent with other viruses.

While the true origins of COVID-19 remain unproven, U.S. intelligence reports have concluded there is insufficient evidence to definitively determine whether the virus began through natural transmission from animals or due to a lab accident.

Previously, COVID.gov served as a vital resource during the pandemic. It included:

Free COVID-19 test orders

Guidance on updated vaccines

Advice on how to access treatment

Resources about long COVID symptoms

The website overhaul removed this content, effectively erasing government messaging that vaccines were "the best way to protect yourself and loved ones." The site no longer offers resources on how to get tested, vaccinated, or treated.

The rebranding of COVID.gov is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to realign federal websites with its current policy direction. Similar changes have occurred across government portals:

Public health data referencing transgender individuals was reportedly scrubbed.

The Pentagon removed diversity-related images, once seen as part of its equity and inclusion efforts.

Despite shifting narratives, COVID-19 continues to pose a threat in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

Roughly 325 Americans have died each week over the past month.

As of early April, fewer than 25% of U.S. adults have received the latest COVID vaccine.

Millions globally suffer from long COVID, marked by ongoing symptoms like fatigue, brain fog, and respiratory issues.

While it's typical for government websites to reflect changes in administration, the sweeping removal of scientific and health guidance — especially during an active public health concern — has drawn criticism from medical experts and public health advocates.