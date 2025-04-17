U.S.

Florida State University Shooting: Multiple Injured, Police Searching For 'Active Shooter'

A shelter-in-place alert was issued Tuesday following reports of an active shooter on the campus of Florida State University (FSU) in Tallahassee. The incident took place near the student union.

The university sent out an urgent warning to students and faculty, advising them to remain indoors.

"Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measures," the alert stated. Authorities confirmed police were already on the scene or en route.

At least four individuals are being treated at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, according to a hospital spokesperson, as reported by NBC News. The hospital said it is coordinating with law enforcement and is actively managing care for those injured.

"The staff at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare is 'receiving and caring for patients' from the reported shooting at the university," a hospital representative said in a statement. "At this time, details are still unfolding, and we do not yet have specific information to share. However, we want to assure the community that our teams are fully mobilized and prepared to provide the highest level of care and support to all those affected."

The Tallahassee Fire Department also confirmed its presence at the scene.

FSU has canceled all classes and campus events for the day in response to the emergency. "Individuals not already on the main campus at this time should avoid coming to the Tallahassee main campus," the university said on its advisory website.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier confirmed his office is monitoring and responding to the situation via a post on X.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) added that it is "actively engaged" at the FSU campus and will issue updates as the investigation develops.

This is a developing story.

