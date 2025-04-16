World

North Korea's Kim Jong-un Absent From Grandfather's Mausoleum Visit On Key National Holiday

By
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the latest weapons test
AFP

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appears to have skipped a traditional visit to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun on the birth anniversary of his grandfather and national founder, Kim Il-sung.

According to a report by South Korea's Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday, top officials including Premier Park Thae-song and Choe Ryong-hae, chairman of the Supreme People's Assembly standing committee, paid tribute at the mausoleum on April 15. This day marked the 113th anniversary of Kim Il-sung's birth—one of North Korea's most important national holidays, known as the "Day of the Sun."

The Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang is the final resting place of Kim Il-sung and his son, former leader Kim Jong-il. Traditionally, Kim Jong-un has visited the site annually since taking power in 2011, but he halted the custom in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Although he resumed the practice briefly in 2021 and 2022, he has not been publicly seen visiting the mausoleum on this occasion since.

Despite Kim's absence, North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that visiting officials laid a flower basket in front of the statues of Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il, bearing the name of Kim Jong-un—a symbolic gesture signifying his respect.

The North Korean leader's absence from such a high-profile ceremonial visit continues to fuel speculation about his current political strategy and public appearances, as analysts monitor potential shifts in Pyongyang's leadership dynamics.

Tags
North korea, Kim jong un
© 2025 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Students from MIT, Harvard University and other schools rally in April 2024 against Israel's military campaign in Gaza

Harvard Sees $2.2 Billion In Funding Frozen After Defying Trump

Arizona National Guard Monitors Mexican Border
US Troops Could Detain Migrants After Being Given Control Of Land On Southern Border
Graciela Castellanos' daughter
Woman Accused Of Drowning Her Daughter Had Just Discovered Her Legal Status Might Be Rejected, Fiancé Says
Russia Suggests North Korea Resume Nuclear Weapon Program, Creating Fear of Potential World War III in Europe
North Korea Is Quietly Powering Russia's War Machine In Ukraine, Report Says
A Worried Michigan Teen Called Police to Check on His
Teen Being Sextorted Killed Himself After Worried Friend Called Police For Welfare Check
Editor's Pick
The global pandemic caused stock markets around the world to crash in 2020
Finance & Investments

The Worst Market Crashes Since 1929

Vivek Economy_04052025_1
Politics

Vivek Ramaswamy Promises To 'Unleash Economic Boom' In Ohio

Measles
Health

Measles Across Texas And Beyond — Over 500 Cases As Deadly Outbreak Spreads

US government shutdown vote
Economy

Senate GOP's Budget Plan: $1.5T In Tax Cuts, $5T Debt Limit Hike—What You Need To Know