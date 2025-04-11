NYC Helicopter Company CEO Doesn't Know How Fatal Crash 'Went Down'

The CEO of a New York City helicopter tour company says he is devastated and in the dark about how one of his aircrafts crashed into the Hudson River, killing six people.

The fatal crash involved a Bell 206L-4 LongRanger IV helicopter operated by New York Helicopter Tours, according to the New York Post. Onboard were a Spanish family—Agustin Escobar, his wife Merce Camprubi Montal, and their three children—along with the pilot, who has not yet been publicly identified.

Helicopter crashes into the Hudson River in New York, killing an entire family of 5.



Agustín Escobar, the CEO of Siemens Spain, his wife and their three children aged 4, 5 and 11 died when the helicopter plunged into the Hudson River.



During the sightseeing tour of New York on April 10, the pilot had reportedly radioed that he was low on fuel and returning to base for more. The flight should have taken only a few more minutes, but the helicopter never made it back.

Four victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and the remaining two died later at the hospital.

Michael Roth, CEO of New York Helicopter Tours, told media outlets he's still unsure how the crash happened, only confirming that his pilot had reported a fuel issue before vanishing from radar.

"I don't know anything how this went down. The only thing I can tell you: we are devastated. My wife hasn't stopped crying since this afternoon. We're a small company," Roth told CBS New York.

Briefly reached the CEO of the company that operated the helicopter that crashed into the Hudson.



Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have launched an inquiry into what caused the aircraft to go down. Initial reports suggest the helicopter may have run out of fuel, though mechanical failure has not been ruled out.

Originally published on Latin Times