Mom Played Dead To Survive Teen Son's Stabbing Attack That Killed Grandma: Police

A 15-year-old boy from New York has been charged with murder and attempted murder after allegedly fatally stabbing his grandmother and attacking his mother, who survived by pretending to be dead, according to police.

The tragedy unfolded on Monday night in Suffolk County, New York, when tensions inside the household escalated, ABC 7 New York reported.

Vanessa Chendemi, 36, had been increasingly worried about her son's recent behavior, including skipping school and isolating himself with his computer. That night, she confronted him and threatened to take the computer away, prompting her mother, 56-year-old Concetta Chendemi, to back her up, as reported by CBS New York.

The argument reportedly triggered a violent outburst. The teen—identified in court as Indigo Angulo—allegedly grabbed kitchen knives and attacked both women. Vanessa was stabbed multiple times in the face and neck, but managed to survive by playing dead. After the teen left the room, she fled the house and flagged down a passing car for help.

Around 9:45 p.m., Suffolk County police officers arrived to find Concetta dead after sustaining stab wounds to her chest, stomach and leg. Meanwhile, Vanessa was rushed to the hospital and is expected to recover.

The teenager fled the scene but was captured by police roughly 90 minutes later, a few blocks away. He appeared in court the next day.

Angulo now faces charges of second-degree murder and attempted murder and is expected to be tried as an adult.

