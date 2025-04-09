U.S. Crime & Justice

Mom Played Dead To Survive Teen Son's Stabbing Attack That Killed Grandma: Police

By
Stabbing attack in Suffolk County, New York
A New York teen is facing murder and attempted murder charges after allegedly killing his grandmother and seriously injuring his mother.

A 15-year-old boy from New York has been charged with murder and attempted murder after allegedly fatally stabbing his grandmother and attacking his mother, who survived by pretending to be dead, according to police.

The tragedy unfolded on Monday night in Suffolk County, New York, when tensions inside the household escalated, ABC 7 New York reported.

Vanessa Chendemi, 36, had been increasingly worried about her son's recent behavior, including skipping school and isolating himself with his computer. That night, she confronted him and threatened to take the computer away, prompting her mother, 56-year-old Concetta Chendemi, to back her up, as reported by CBS New York.

The argument reportedly triggered a violent outburst. The teen—identified in court as Indigo Angulo—allegedly grabbed kitchen knives and attacked both women. Vanessa was stabbed multiple times in the face and neck, but managed to survive by playing dead. After the teen left the room, she fled the house and flagged down a passing car for help.

Around 9:45 p.m., Suffolk County police officers arrived to find Concetta dead after sustaining stab wounds to her chest, stomach and leg. Meanwhile, Vanessa was rushed to the hospital and is expected to recover.

The teenager fled the scene but was captured by police roughly 90 minutes later, a few blocks away. He appeared in court the next day.

Angulo now faces charges of second-degree murder and attempted murder and is expected to be tried as an adult.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald

Tags
New York, Stabbing, Police, Attack, Long Island, Attempted murder, Murder
© 2024 Lawyer Herald All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
A house that was almost completely submerged by flooding in Breathitt County, Kentucky is pictured on July 29, 2022

US Weather: Storms That Killed Over A Dozen Move Southeast; 9 States Under Flood Warnings

Roller Coaster
Woman Dies In Roller Coaster Accident Months Before Wedding
Island
American YouTuber Arrested In India For Illegally Contacting Reclusive Tribe
Iranian walk past a mural on the walls of the former US embassy building in Tehran, dubbed the "Den of Spies" since the Islamic revolution of 1979.
Iran Says Deal Can Be Reached If US Shows Goodwill
weight loss surgery
Woman Left Paralyzed Neck Down From Rare Deficiency After Weight Loss Surgery
Editor's Pick
The global pandemic caused stock markets around the world to crash in 2020
Finance & Investments

The Worst Market Crashes Since 1929

Vivek Economy_04052025_1
Politics

Vivek Ramaswamy Promises To 'Unleash Economic Boom' In Ohio

Measles
Health

Measles Across Texas And Beyond — Over 500 Cases As Deadly Outbreak Spreads

US government shutdown vote
Economy

Senate GOP's Budget Plan: $1.5T In Tax Cuts, $5T Debt Limit Hike—What You Need To Know