Illinois Teacher Accused Of Sex With Teen Student Claims 'Everybody Comes After Her'

An Illinois teacher accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy tried to blame him, claiming that he was her stalker because she is "good looking."

Christina Formella, 30, faces sexual abuse and sexual assault charges in the case. Formella tutored the boy and coached him in soccer.

"The allegations against Ms. Formella are extremely disturbing," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said. "It is alleged that she used her position of trust and authority as a tutor and a coach to sexually assault a minor student. The type of abuse and behavior alleged in this case will not be tolerated."

After being arrested, Formella repeatedly tried to paint the 15-year-old as her "stalker," the New York Post reported, quoting court documents. She stated that the boy was into her because of her "good looks." She also claimed that her husband knew about the situation.

"Oddly enough, her husband told detectives that he knows nothing about [accuser] beyond his status as a soccer player," investigators wrote, according to the newspaper.

The inappropriate relationship was discovered by the boy's mother when she found text messages. Some of the text messages were released in court documents, WGN-TV reported:

Student: "I love you so so much mama."

Formella: "I love you sooooo much baby... Even though this morning was short, it was perfect"

Student: "I know baby it was perfect baby so perfect."

Formella: "I love having sex with you."

Student: "I know baby I love it so much... It feels so good... It's so passionate. .. It's so intimate ... It's so perfect."

