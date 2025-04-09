U.S. Crime & Justice

Illinois Teacher Accused Of Sex With Teen Student Claims 'Everybody Comes After Her'

By
Formella
Christina Formella, 30, faces charges after prosecutors say she sexually assaulted a 15-year-old.

An Illinois teacher accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy tried to blame him, claiming that he was her stalker because she is "good looking."

Christina Formella, 30, faces sexual abuse and sexual assault charges in the case. Formella tutored the boy and coached him in soccer.

"The allegations against Ms. Formella are extremely disturbing," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said. "It is alleged that she used her position of trust and authority as a tutor and a coach to sexually assault a minor student. The type of abuse and behavior alleged in this case will not be tolerated."

After being arrested, Formella repeatedly tried to paint the 15-year-old as her "stalker," the New York Post reported, quoting court documents. She stated that the boy was into her because of her "good looks." She also claimed that her husband knew about the situation.

"Oddly enough, her husband told detectives that he knows nothing about [accuser] beyond his status as a soccer player," investigators wrote, according to the newspaper.

The inappropriate relationship was discovered by the boy's mother when she found text messages. Some of the text messages were released in court documents, WGN-TV reported:

Student: "I love you so so much mama."
Formella: "I love you sooooo much baby... Even though this morning was short, it was perfect"
Student: "I know baby it was perfect baby so perfect."
Formella: "I love having sex with you."
Student: "I know baby I love it so much... It feels so good... It's so passionate. .. It's so intimate ... It's so perfect."

Originally published on Lawyer Herald

Tags
Illinois, Teacher, Sexual assault, Student
© 2024 Lawyer Herald All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
A house that was almost completely submerged by flooding in Breathitt County, Kentucky is pictured on July 29, 2022

US Weather: Storms That Killed Over A Dozen Move Southeast; 9 States Under Flood Warnings

Roller Coaster
Woman Dies In Roller Coaster Accident Months Before Wedding
Island
American YouTuber Arrested In India For Illegally Contacting Reclusive Tribe
Iranian walk past a mural on the walls of the former US embassy building in Tehran, dubbed the "Den of Spies" since the Islamic revolution of 1979.
Iran Says Deal Can Be Reached If US Shows Goodwill
weight loss surgery
Woman Left Paralyzed Neck Down From Rare Deficiency After Weight Loss Surgery
Editor's Pick
The global pandemic caused stock markets around the world to crash in 2020
Finance & Investments

The Worst Market Crashes Since 1929

Vivek Economy_04052025_1
Politics

Vivek Ramaswamy Promises To 'Unleash Economic Boom' In Ohio

Measles
Health

Measles Across Texas And Beyond — Over 500 Cases As Deadly Outbreak Spreads

US government shutdown vote
Economy

Senate GOP's Budget Plan: $1.5T In Tax Cuts, $5T Debt Limit Hike—What You Need To Know