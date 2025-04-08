Nevada Man Who 'Rescued' Joe Exotic's Tigers Jailed After Walking Them Off Leash: Police

A Nevada man who claimed he "rescued" big cats from Tiger King star Joe Exotic faces charges for resisting officers and firearm possession as a prohibited person, following the seizure of seven tigers from his property.

Karl Mitchell, 71, was taken into custody Wednesday after Nye County deputies raided his property, where he allegedly kept the tigers without proper permits, KSNV reported. Sheriff Joe McGill said Mitchell had been evicted and had long refused to comply with county orders to remove the exotic animals.

Officials say Mitchell was spotted walking the tigers off-leash in the area and allowing people to take photos with the animals—raising serious safety and legal concerns. Mitchell, however, told News 3 the animals were emotional support companions for his PTSD, which he says is tied to his status as a 100% disabled military veteran.

"My tigers are my emotional support animals," Mitchell told News 3 from jail. "I'm a 100 percent disabled veteran with PTSD. The VA and my doctors have approved the tigers to work as support animals."

Mitchell also claimed that most of the tigers were rescued from Joe Exotic, but Exotic has since denied the claim on his official X account.

According to a police report, Mitchell refused to hand over keys to the tiger cages and resisted orders during the operation. Deputies also found a handgun in his bedroom, which he is barred from owning due to a prior felony theft conviction.

Mitchell was released Wednesday night after posting bail. No formal charges had been filed as of Thursday morning, though officials say they are pending.

