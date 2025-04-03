Teacher With History Of Homicidal Threats Hired Student To Kill Husband: Police

An Ohio substitute teacher has been arrested after allegedly attempting to bribe a student to kill her husband, authorities say.

44-year-old Stephanie Demetrius reportedly approached a student on March 26 at the Academy for Urban Scholars High School in Columbus and offered them $2,000 to kill her husband, according to court records obtained by the Columbus Dispatch.

She also allegedly gave $250 to the teen, who was not identified in the report, as a "down payment" for the murder for hire, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records.

Law enforcement was able to obtain a recording of a phone call between Demetrius and the student she was attempting to hire. She discussed times during which her children would be away from home, which would allow the student to commit the murder.

"When asked if the neighbors would hear the gunfire, she advised that they don't care about the neighbors," court records say.

Demetrius, who has a history of mental health problems, had previously made homicidal threats against her estranged husband, who has obtained a protection order against her. The couple began divorce proceedings in 2017 but withdrew them.

In July 2024, Demetrius' husband filed for emergency custody of their children, alleging violent behavior from Demetrius. He detailed previous instances of violent behavior from Demetrius, such as an instance where she used a pair of scissors to "stab" him, and another where she broke into his home, violating a stay-away order, and stole a laptop and some money.

The filing also alleges that Demetrius had smashed property and garage doors on other occasions, started a fire in the basement and attempted to prevent internet access by removing the home's WiFi devices.

"She has physically assaulted two of the children and Defendant Father," the filing says. "The minor children are in danger of harm as their mother's (sic) continues to return to the Marital Residence and break windows and doors to force herself in."

Assistant Franklin County Prosecutor Parker Schwartz stated that Demetrius' behavior was "possessive and controlling" at Franklin County Municipal Court on Thursday.

At the same hearing, a Franklin County Public Defender representing Demetrius stated that the allegations against Demetrius were fabricated and that she was looking forward to her day in court.

Originally published on Latin Times