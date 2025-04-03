DOGE To Fire All Local Workers, US Diplomats Assigned To USAID

Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is moving forward with the dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), ordering the termination of thousands of local workers, U.S. diplomats, and civil servants assigned to the agency overseas.

"This is definitely the final closing out," said one of two former senior USAID officials quoted by Reuters in a piece on Tuesday, adding that USAID's human resources office informed regional bureaus in a conference call that layoff notices would be sent to over 10,000 locally hired foreign nationals, effective in August.

A summary of the conference call reviewed by Reuters said more than 600 U.S. diplomats are on secondment to USAID overseas, but provided no figure for the number of U.S. civil service members. Most are to be terminated in July, when the intent is to close "all programmatic work."

"Every position eliminated; 100 percent of the agency is rif'd (Reduction in Force) or will be," the summary said, and advised personnel that no one would be retained and to "focus on things to make sure you're getting the right benefits."

Thousands of USAID employees received layoff notices on Friday, while hundreds of contractors were dismissed and over 5,000 programs terminated, coinciding with a federal appeals court lifting an order that had temporarily halted further cuts by DOGE. The appeals court also addressed Musk's statements regarding USAID, such as his claim that he had "fed USAID into the woodchipper." The court determined that Musk's involvement was advisory, not directive.

Congress was notified that same day that nearly all USAID employees would be dismissed by September, all overseas offices would be closed, and some functions would be absorbed into the State Department.

Before the ruling, the Trump administration had already taken final steps to dismantle USAID. In an internal email titled "The Final Mission of USAID," the administration outlined plans to reduce the agency to a skeletal operation within the State Department, retaining only 15 employees.

Despite ongoing litigation, the administration has proceeded with staff reductions. Employees abroad were initially given 30 days to return to the U.S., prompting concerns over housing, schooling for children, and personal logistics.

