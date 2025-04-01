UAE Dispatches Urgent Search, Rescue Team To Aid Earthquake Victims In Myanmar

The UAE has swiftly deployed a search and rescue team to Myanmar in response to the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The team, comprising members from Abu Dhabi Police, the National Guard, and the Joint Operations Command, is on a mission to assist those affected by the recent earthquake.

This rapid response underscores the UAE's commitment to providing timely aid to communities impacted by natural disasters, demonstrating both solidarity and unwavering support for those in need, WAM reported.

The initiative also highlights the UAE's commitment to international humanitarian efforts. The country is known for responding quickly to natural disasters worldwide, offering urgent help to victims.

The UAE has played a key role in global disaster relief efforts, offering aid during natural disasters, conflicts, and other emergencies. For instance, in 2024, the UAE sent urgent aid to Lebanese refugees in Syria and returning Syrians as part of the "UAE Stands with Lebanon" campaign. The UAE's president also approved a $100 million relief package to support Lebanon during its crisis.

In 2023, following the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, which claimed over 4,000 lives, the UAE's president allocated $100 million for relief efforts, dispatched a search-and-rescue team, and established a field hospital in Turkey to assist victims.

The UAE's humanitarian efforts have extended to numerous other disaster-stricken areas as well. In 2015, following the Nepal earthquake, the country provided emergency teams, financial aid, and essential supplies. Similarly, after Typhoon Haiyan devastated the Philippines in 2013, the UAE sent critical supplies, including food, water, medical assistance, and $10 million in humanitarian aid.

The UAE has also been a leading contributor to humanitarian relief in Gaza, accounting for over 50% of global relief efforts. Operation Gallant Knight 3 delivered more than 60,000 tonnes of aid, including food, shelter, and medical supplies.

In January 2025, the UAE launched the largest phase of its Gaza relief initiative, focusing on displaced people near Al Aqsa University in Khan Yunis. By then, it had delivered nearly 29,584 tonnes of aid via land routes.

Last week, the UAE president and his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, held a phone call to discuss regional stability and efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza. They also focused on efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between the UAE and the U.S. across various sectors.

Originally published on ibtimes.ae