'Torn Apart' Body Of Missing Gaza Medic Killed In Israeli Ambush Recovered

The body of one of six missing medics in Gaza has been recovered after he was killed during an Israeli ambush on Sunday, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and the Palestinian Civil Defense.

Anwar Abdul Hamid Al-Attar was on a humanitarian mission with PRCS and civil defense crew members when Israeli soldiers encircled Rafah, a city in the Gaza Strip home to 50,000 Palestinians, to prevent food, water and medical supplies from entering the area before opening fire in the area, per the Middle East Eye.

Al-Attar and his crew were retrieving injured Palestinians when the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) started shooting at them on Sunday. Al-Attar was killed in the ambush, but it was not until five days later that Israel allowed the PRCS, civil defense teams and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) to retrieve his body, the Middle East Eye reported.

Staff members reportedly experienced great shock after discovering their colleague's "torn apart" body, the Palestinian Civil Defense said.

Meanwhile, Israel has yet to approve access to the area for PRCS to retrieve the remaining missing bodies of fire truck driver Zuhair Abdul Hamid Al-Farra, fire officers Samir Yahya Al-Bahapsa and Ibrahim Nabil Al-Maghari, ambulance driver Fouad Ibrahim Al-Jamal, and ambulance officer Youssef Rassem Khalifa.

The IDF also reportedly destroyed the team's only remaining ambulance and fire truck in the area, reducing it "to a pile of metal."

"The occupation's continued destruction of our resources and targeting of our personnel will not deter us from providing our humanitarian services," the PRCS said in a statement obtained by the outlet. The organization also accused Israeli forces of committing "a crime of genocide against our teams," violating international humanitarian law and the Genocide Convention.

Since Israel broke the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on March 18, nearly 800 Palestinians, including more than 200 children, have been killed and more than 1,600 injured, the Middle East Monitor reported on Wednesday.

