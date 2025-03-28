U.S. Crime & Justice

Teen Accused Of Killing Parents, Lighting Candles Around Bodies Planned To Flee To Ukraine

By
Wisconsin Teen Accused of Killing Parents, Lighting Candles Around Bodies
Nikita Casap, 17, has been charged in the murder of his mother, Tatiana Casap, and stepfather, Donald Mayer.

A Wisconsin teen has been charged with murdering his mother and stepfather, allegedly living with their decomposing body for weeks before fleeing the state.

Nikita Casap, 17, is accused of shooting his mother Tatiana Casap, 35, and stepfather, Donald Mayer, 51, as detailed in a March 26 criminal complaint obtained by Law & Crime. In the roughly two weeks he remained in the home after the February 11 killings, Casap reportedly maintained communication with his school, Mayer's employer and family members by using his parents' accounts.

"Due to unfortunate circumstances, I will be out for another week," a text to Mayer's boss read.

Surveillance footage from inside the home showed Casap tending to candles near his stepfather's body, according to prosecutors. At one point, he held a camera pointed at Mayer's body and can allegedly be heard stating, "I can literally see the f—ing rotten body there."

Investigators learned Casap allegedly discussed plans to kill his parents with a classmate prior to the incident. He also allegedly communicated with a contact in Russia about conspiring to overthrow the US government, assassinate President Donald Trump and fleeing to Ukraine.

"I'll be able to live a normal life? Even when it's found out I did it?" the teen reportedly messaged using the Telegram app.

The decaying bodies were discovered by police on February 28 when, after two weeks of absences, Casap's school requested a wellness check at the home.

Casap was apprehended the same day in Kansas, found with $14,000 in cash and an equivalent amount in his mother's jewelry. He now faces multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of hiding a corpse.

The teen's bail has been set at $1 million. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 9.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald

Tags
Wisconsin, Murder, Russia, Shooting, Stolen car
© 2024 Lawyer Herald All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
An image of the spiral caused by the SpaceX rocket taken in Sweden

SpaceX Rocket Fuel Makes Stunning Swirl In European Sky

Bodycam Footage Reveals Gene Hackman’s Wife’s Concerns About Suspicious Man
Bodycam Footage Reveals Gene Hackman's Wife's Concerns About Suspicious Man Before Death
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the latest weapons test
Is Kim Jong Un Planning Nuclear Test? US Report Warns North Korea Won't Give Up Program
Beijing's "coercive pressure" against Taiwan and "wide-ranging cyber operations against US targets" were indicators of its growing threat to US national security, said the Annual Threat Assessment by the intelligence community
China, Beijing's Ties With Russia Main Threats To US: Intel Report
Sauce Walka
Police Reveal Suspected Gunman Who Killed Rapper Saysa P, Wounded Sauce Walka In Shootout
Editor's Pick
Beijing's "coercive pressure" against Taiwan and "wide-ranging cyber operations against US targets" were indicators of its growing threat to US national security, said the Annual Threat Assessment by the intelligence community
China

China, Beijing's Ties With Russia Main Threats To US: Intel Report

Trump still has confidence in his national security team despite the chat leak, the White House said
Politics

Trump Brushes Off Yemen Chat Breach As A 'Glitch'

WATCH: Trump Supporter Threatens Tesla Protestors With Taser, Gets Taken
Politics

WATCH: Trump Supporter Threatens Tesla Protestors With Taser

DNA
Business

23andMe Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy — How To Delete Your Data