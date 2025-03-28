Teen Accused Of Killing Parents, Lighting Candles Around Bodies Planned To Flee To Ukraine

A Wisconsin teen has been charged with murdering his mother and stepfather, allegedly living with their decomposing body for weeks before fleeing the state.

Nikita Casap, 17, is accused of shooting his mother Tatiana Casap, 35, and stepfather, Donald Mayer, 51, as detailed in a March 26 criminal complaint obtained by Law & Crime. In the roughly two weeks he remained in the home after the February 11 killings, Casap reportedly maintained communication with his school, Mayer's employer and family members by using his parents' accounts.

"Due to unfortunate circumstances, I will be out for another week," a text to Mayer's boss read.

Surveillance footage from inside the home showed Casap tending to candles near his stepfather's body, according to prosecutors. At one point, he held a camera pointed at Mayer's body and can allegedly be heard stating, "I can literally see the f—ing rotten body there."

Investigators learned Casap allegedly discussed plans to kill his parents with a classmate prior to the incident. He also allegedly communicated with a contact in Russia about conspiring to overthrow the US government, assassinate President Donald Trump and fleeing to Ukraine.

"I'll be able to live a normal life? Even when it's found out I did it?" the teen reportedly messaged using the Telegram app.

The decaying bodies were discovered by police on February 28 when, after two weeks of absences, Casap's school requested a wellness check at the home.

Casap was apprehended the same day in Kansas, found with $14,000 in cash and an equivalent amount in his mother's jewelry. He now faces multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of hiding a corpse.

The teen's bail has been set at $1 million. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 9.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald