World

Alien-Like 1,000-Pound Sea Creature Attacked By Unknown Marine Animal

By
Ocean
Pexels/ Kellie Churchman

Footage has emerged showing a massive ocean sunfish swimming off the coast of Tasmania, Australia, with a significant chunk missing from its tail section, sparking widespread speculation about what could have caused such a substantial injury.

The 1,000-pound ocean sunfish, also known as Mola mola, is one of the largest bony fishes in the world (not including sharks and rays, which have cartilage skeletons). These giant creatures are typically found drifting in ocean currents, feeding on sea jellies and other small marine life. They are known for their alien-like appearance, characterized by their truncated tails, and are generally harmless to humans.

A post shared by instagram

However, the footage of this particular Mola mola has raised questions about the source of its injury. The fishing production company Blacktiph, which shared the video, posed the question: "What do you think attacked this fish?" Many of their followers quickly began speculating.

Among the top guesses were great white sharks and tiger sharks, both of which are known to be powerful predators in the region. One of the most popular comments, from Holly Baxter, a Tasmanian native, confidently stated, "I was born and raised in Tasmania! Definitely a great white."

Another follower suggested that orcas, or even a group of orcas, might have briefly preyed on the giant sunfish.

While the cause of the injury remains unclear, the footage has captured the attention of marine enthusiasts and wildlife experts alike, as they attempt to unravel the mystery behind the sunfish's apparent run-in with a powerful predator.

Tags
Alien, Marine, Marine life
© 2025 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
An image of the spiral caused by the SpaceX rocket taken in Sweden

SpaceX Rocket Fuel Makes Stunning Swirl In European Sky

Bodycam Footage Reveals Gene Hackman’s Wife’s Concerns About Suspicious Man
Bodycam Footage Reveals Gene Hackman's Wife's Concerns About Suspicious Man Before Death
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the latest weapons test
Is Kim Jong Un Planning Nuclear Test? US Report Warns North Korea Won't Give Up Program
Beijing's "coercive pressure" against Taiwan and "wide-ranging cyber operations against US targets" were indicators of its growing threat to US national security, said the Annual Threat Assessment by the intelligence community
China, Beijing's Ties With Russia Main Threats To US: Intel Report
Sauce Walka
Police Reveal Suspected Gunman Who Killed Rapper Saysa P, Wounded Sauce Walka In Shootout
Editor's Pick
Beijing's "coercive pressure" against Taiwan and "wide-ranging cyber operations against US targets" were indicators of its growing threat to US national security, said the Annual Threat Assessment by the intelligence community
China

China, Beijing's Ties With Russia Main Threats To US: Intel Report

Trump still has confidence in his national security team despite the chat leak, the White House said
Politics

Trump Brushes Off Yemen Chat Breach As A 'Glitch'

WATCH: Trump Supporter Threatens Tesla Protestors With Taser, Gets Taken
Politics

WATCH: Trump Supporter Threatens Tesla Protestors With Taser

DNA
Business

23andMe Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy — How To Delete Your Data