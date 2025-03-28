Alien-Like 1,000-Pound Sea Creature Attacked By Unknown Marine Animal

Footage has emerged showing a massive ocean sunfish swimming off the coast of Tasmania, Australia, with a significant chunk missing from its tail section, sparking widespread speculation about what could have caused such a substantial injury.

The 1,000-pound ocean sunfish, also known as Mola mola, is one of the largest bony fishes in the world (not including sharks and rays, which have cartilage skeletons). These giant creatures are typically found drifting in ocean currents, feeding on sea jellies and other small marine life. They are known for their alien-like appearance, characterized by their truncated tails, and are generally harmless to humans.

However, the footage of this particular Mola mola has raised questions about the source of its injury. The fishing production company Blacktiph, which shared the video, posed the question: "What do you think attacked this fish?" Many of their followers quickly began speculating.

Among the top guesses were great white sharks and tiger sharks, both of which are known to be powerful predators in the region. One of the most popular comments, from Holly Baxter, a Tasmanian native, confidently stated, "I was born and raised in Tasmania! Definitely a great white."

Another follower suggested that orcas, or even a group of orcas, might have briefly preyed on the giant sunfish.

While the cause of the injury remains unclear, the footage has captured the attention of marine enthusiasts and wildlife experts alike, as they attempt to unravel the mystery behind the sunfish's apparent run-in with a powerful predator.