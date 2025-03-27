U.S. Immigration

Mexican Workforce In US Shrinks As Immigration Crackdown Sows Deportation Fears

By
farm worker
Mexican migrant worker carrying organic kale at Grant Family Farms on October 11, 2011 in Wellington, Colorado.

A recent report by the Center for Latin American Monetary Studies (CEMLA) indicates that the employment of Mexican immigrant workers in the United States declined during the first two months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

The study notes a decrease of 16,046 jobs, representing a 0.2% reduction, from 7,474,325 positions in early 2024 to 7,458,279 in early 2025.

The report, based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau's Current Population Survey (CPS), highlights uncertainty about the causes of this decline. "The available information does not allow us to determine whether the drop in employment is due to reduced demand for such workers or because some immigrants were absent from their jobs due to fear of deportation," said the authors in their conclusions.

"Rumors of raids are having more impact at this point than raids themselves," said Brian Turmail, vice president of public affairs and workforce for the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) back on March 7 in a sprawling piece by Axios which focused on Business groups urging the Trump administration to reconsider its planned crackdown on workplace immigration violations.

CEMLA noted that the weakening in employment was concentrated among Mexican immigrants without U.S. citizenship. This group includes both documented residents without citizenship and undocumented workers. In contrast, employment among Mexican immigrants with citizenship has increased.

In a more granular look, the employment decline affected male workers more significantly. The number of employed Mexican immigrant men fell by 65,967 positions, a 1.4% decrease, while female employment increased by 49,921 positions, or 1.9%, bringing women's share of the Mexican immigrant workforce to 36.2% in early 2025.

The reduction in jobs at the beginning of 2025 adds to employment declines observed in the two preceding two-month periods, suggesting a continuing trend. CEMLA's analysis describes this pattern as a "deceleration in employment" among Mexican immigrants, primarily among men and particularly those without citizenship.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Immigration

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Hyundai has announced a new multi-billion-dollar investment in US manufacturing

Hyundai Announces New $21 Billion Investment In US Manufacturing

An image of the spiral caused by the SpaceX rocket taken in Sweden
SpaceX Rocket Fuel Makes Stunning Swirl In European Sky
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the latest weapons test
Is Kim Jong Un Planning Nuclear Test? US Report Warns North Korea Won't Give Up Program
Beijing's "coercive pressure" against Taiwan and "wide-ranging cyber operations against US targets" were indicators of its growing threat to US national security, said the Annual Threat Assessment by the intelligence community
China, Beijing's Ties With Russia Main Threats To US: Intel Report
Vast crowds have hit the streets daily since the March 19 move against Istanbul's popular opposition mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu
Turkish Court Jails 7 Journalists After Anti-Erdogan Protests
Editor's Pick
The ProLift Rigging Company Answers the Question ‘What Makes a
Tech

The ProLift Rigging Company Answers The Question 'What Makes A Location Ideal To Build A Data Center?'

Jasmine Mooney
Immigration

Canadian Actress Detained By ICE Recalls Harrowing Weeks In Confinement

A researcher at Georgetown University in Washington has been arrested and threatened with expulsion
India

Indian Researcher Detained In US Over Alleged Hamas Ties

Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner
U.S.

Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner Steps Down Amid Privatization Debate