Wife Wrote Post About 'Females Plotting' Days Before Husband's Body Found Wrapped In Plastic

A Pennsylvania woman charged with murdering her husband complained about "plotting females" in a Facebook post leading up to the crime.

Danielle Baxter, 39, faces murder charges in the shooting death of her husband, Jordan Baxter, 38. Police found Jordan March 19, lying on a plastic sheet between two cars with a gun on his chest, the Morrisville Daily Voice reported.

On March 20, police charged Danielle Baxter with the homicide. The newspaper reported that the couple lived on the block where Jordan Baxter's body was found.

On March 14, Danielle Baxter made a Facebook post that seemed to reference possible relationship drama. The post read, "These females out here be plotting on your marriage and waiting for your downfall so they can come right on in andthese men let them."

A previous post on March 5 simply stated: "I will be his peace if he's mine." In the aftermath of the shooting and Danielle Baxter's arrest several people reacted with comments: "There's no peace where you're going" read one.

