Trump Administration Ends Legal Aid Funding For Over 25,000 Migrant Children

The Trump administration has terminated funding for legal aid that supported over 25,000 unaccompanied migrant children in the United States, leaving many minors without representation in immigration court.

In a memo sent to more than 100 nonprofit organizations and reviewed by The New York Times, the government ordered an immediate halt to legal services for unaccompanied minors, cancelling a contract worth approximately $200 million annually. The funding supported legal counsel and attorney recruitment but preserved funding for "Know Your Rights" presentations in detention centers.

Legal advocates argue that cutting this funding will fast-track deportation proceedings, particularly harming children too young to understand their legal situation. "Children cannot be expected to navigate the harsh and complicated immigration legal system without an attorney," said Ashley Harrington of the Rocky Mountain Immigrant Advocacy Network to The New York Times. Her organization represents around 200 minors, including siblings from Honduras who fled gang violence.

Advocacy groups have condemned the decision. Wendy Young, president of Kids in Need of Defense, stated that "the critical legal programs eliminated today have longstanding bipartisan support from Congress," adding that they help protect children and improve court efficiency.

Roxana Avila-Cimpeanu of the Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights Project told The Guardian that "we are seeing the government move for the expedited removal of unrepresented children." Lindsay Toczylowski of the Immigrant Defenders Law Center also told the outlet that "the 26,000 children whose access to counsel was slashed today will be at higher risk of exploitation and trafficking."

The White House memo defended the move by claiming that parts of the legal system have been exploited for "fraud and meritless claims." It accused legal advocates and pro bono firms of coaching asylum seekers to misrepresent their cases and instructed the Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security to enforce attorney conduct regulations more strictly.

Under the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act, the government is obligated to provide legal representation to minors to the "greatest extent practicable." Legal status in the U.S. for these children is often only attainable through legal representation, as relief such as asylum or special immigrant juvenile status requires navigating complex legal standards.

