Palestinian Death Toll Surpasses 50,000 Following Renewed Israeli Bombing

Following Israel's violation of the ceasefire agreement it came to with Hamas last week, the number of people killed in the Gaza Strip since the events of October 7, 2023, has now surpassed 50,000.

The onslaught inflicted upon Gaza by Israel has resulted in the deaths of at least 50,021, representing around 2.1% of the strip's total population, which stands at about 2.3 million.

This comes 18 months after Palestinian militant group Hamas launched surprise attacks on Israel resulting in the deaths of 1,200 Israelis, with another 240 being kidnapped and held hostage by Hamas. The following assault from Israel killed thousands of Palestinians before the two came to a temporary ceasefire agreement meant to last two months.

Under the agreement, Israel would return Palestinian prisoners taken into Israeli custody in exchange for the return of Israelis taken hostage on October 7. The agreement was broken by Israel last week, with the Israeli government resuming air strikes and ground operations within Gaza.

Israel has also threatened to invade certain parts of Gaza which will be "annexed to Israel", according to Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, unless Hamas returns all remaining hostages. Furthermore, the Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has vowed to intensify attacks upon Gaza until the 59 remaining hostages are returned (both dead and alive).

Katz also stated that Israel would enlist "all military and civilian pressure tools including the evacuation of Gaza's population southward and the implementation of voluntary relocation plans for Gaza residents." This would be accomplished "through permanent Israeli control of the territory."

Hamas, which stated that it "remains at the heart of negotiations" with mediators and President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, has further stated that its goals are "achieving a prisoner exchange deal that secures the release of prisoners, ends the war, and achieves withdrawal."

