Third Youth Arrested, 11-Year-Old Charged With Murder After Fatal Hit-And-Run Of Bicyclist

Albuquerque police arrested a third youth in connection with the fatal hit-and-run of a bicyclist from New Mexico and have charged a detained 11-year-old with murder.

Law enforcement officials had already taken into custody two of the three boys who killed 63-year-old bicyclist Scott Habermehl. On Wednesday, authorities noted that they have arrested a 16-year-old who joined the first two, aged 11 and 13, in purposely running into the victim.

Third Youth Arrested in Fatal Hit-And-Run of Bicyclist

The 13-year-old was arrested on Monday while the 11-year-old was taken into custody on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the department confirmed that the two initially arrested youths were charged with murder.

So far, police have not yet confirmed charges for the 16-year-old who was recently arrested. However, law enforcement personnel said that the teenager could face an open count of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, leaving the scene of an accident involving great bodily harm or death, and unlawful possession of a handgun by a person, according to USA Today.

The Office of the Second Judicial District Attorney in New Mexico declined to answer the question of whether the boys would be tried as adults. The office cited that there is still an active investigation into the case.

The bicyclist in the case was reportedly struck while he was on his way to work at the Sandia National Laboratory in Albuquerque at around 4:40 a.m. on May 29, 2024. The victim was said to be in a dedicated bike lane at the time of the incident.

Charges of Murder

Video footage of the crash was recorded from inside the vehicle that the three youths were riding and quickly spread on social media. During a children's court hearing for the 13-year-old suspect, Deputy District Attorney Bridget McKenney played the video, CBS News reported.

The footage showed the car quickly accelerating as the flashing tail light of a bicycle suddenly became visible. Viewers could hear a voice, which was believed to be that of the 16-year-old, saying, "Just bump him, brah."

Kyle Hartsock with the Albuquerque Police Department's criminal investigation division said that the 13-year-old was believed to be the one driving the car when the bicyclist was struck. Albuquerque police chief Harold Medina said that they hope the system can deal with the individuals involved in the case to impose sufficient punishments.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller called the fatal incident "unimaginable," noting that it was incredibly heartbreaking. He noted how the perpetrators were so young and were already caught up in the cycle of violence, as per ABC News.

Originally published on parentherald.com