Rapper Yella Beezy Behind Bars As Prosecutors Link Him To Mo3's Murder

Rapper Yella Beezy, whose real name is Markies Deandre Conway, has been arrested and is being held on suspicion of capital murder for hire, officials confirmed.

His arrest is linked to the 2020 murder of fellow Dallas rapper Mo3, whose real name was Melvin Noble, who was shot dead in daylight on the Interstate 35E highway.

According to TMZ, Conway is accused of having paid Kewon White to kill Noble. White had already been charged with conspiracy to murder in this shooting, but the new indictment signals that prosecutors now see Conway as a key player in planning the attack. The grand jury referral outlines the fatal shooting of Noble on November 11, 2020, when he was chased and shot on foot several times on the highway.

Conway was arrested in Dallas for allegedly financing the hit, prosecutors said. A chargesheet was leaked on social media, naming "Capital Murder with Remuneration," a class of Capital Murder in Texas, with a potential punishment of life without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

Yella Beezy has been charged with capital murder in connection to the 2020 death of Mo3. pic.twitter.com/AeyXyI1u35 — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) March 20, 2025

Beef In the Dallas Rap Scene

Conway's arrest comes with a new focus on the on-again, off-again tension between himself and Mo3. Both were up-and-coming rappers in Dallas and had been feuding due to gang ties, diss records, and social media posts.

Although no official connection was ever made, Conway himself was the victim of a drive-by shooting in Lewisville, Texas, in 2019. There was speculation at the time whether their feud contributed to the incident, but no charges were ever filed.

The Dallas County charges against Conway were not officially filed until March 18, 2025. He has been remanded to custody pending the trial.

The 33-year-old could face the death penalty upon conviction of capital murder for hire. A spokesperson for his legal team has not commented publicly on the case.

Prosecutors are still working to build their case against both the rapper and those who helped him with the murder of Mo3.

Originally published on Music Times