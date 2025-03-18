U.S.

WATCH: NASA's 'Butch And Suni' Begin Long-Awaited Journey Back Home Aboard SpaceX Capsule


SpaceX Dragon undocks from ISS SpaceX Dragon undocks from ISS
The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying "Butch and Suni" has undocked from the ISS and is headed back home. IBTimes US

Elon Musk's SpaceX is getting a lot of praise on X as NASA confirmed early Tuesday that the spacecraft carrying astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams has successfully undocked from the International Space Station (ISS), meaning "Butch and Suni" are officially on their way home to Earth.

What was supposed to be a week-long stay in space last year became a nine-month stint for the two NASA astronauts; however, late Monday, they finally boarded a SpaceX Crew Dragon to return home.

Crew-9 mission undocks from ISS

NASA announced the departure of the Crew-9 mission from the ISS early Tuesday. The Crew-9 mission includes Wilmore, Williams, Nick Hague, another NASA expert, and cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov of Russian space agency Roscosmos.

The U.S.' space agency published a video of the SpaceX Dragon undocking from the ISS at exactly 1:05 a.m. ET on X, writing, "They're on their way!"

What happened to "Butch" and "Suni"?

Wilmore and Williams journeyed to space in June and were supposed to stay up there for around eight days, but their original ride, a Boeing Starliner spacecraft, malfunctioned on the way.

NASA ruled that the Starliner was unsafe to be boarded by humans, leaving "Butch" and "Suni" in orbit while the spacecraft returned home, uncrewed.

The astronauts' extended stay in space has garnered much attention from the American public as politics crept in and President Donald Trump accused the previous administration of "abandoning" Wilmore and Williams.

Trump vowed to bring Wilmore and "the woman with the wild hair" back home, saying he discussed the matter with Musk, following which the tech billionaire committed to helping them return home.

X users praise SpaceX

Musk's space company has also seen much interest from X users in recent days amid anticipation for the stranded astronauts' journey back home.

"Great to see American ingenuity and private enterprise like SpaceX leading the way in space exploration. NASA and SpaceX are a perfect example of what can be achieved when government and private sector work together," said one user.

Another user said SpaceX is "the safest company" for humans and cargo flying to space and the Dragon "remains the only spacecraft that can bring back cargo from the space station."

One user reiterated that if the Crew-9 mission safely lands on Earth, it "will be a big deal."

Meanwhile, SpaceX said it was expecting the Dragon spacecraft carrying Wilmore, Williams, Hague, and Gorbunov to re-enter the Earth's atmosphere and splash down in more or less 17 hours.

Originally published on IBTimes

Tags
SpaceX Dragon

© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.

Most Read
One of only two known copies of this 'King Kong' poster believed still to exist will be auctioned

Rare Iconic Movie Posters To Be Auctioned In US

Donald Trump signed an Executive Order on reciprocal tariffs Thursday but his commerce secretary nominee said they might not be implemented until April, giving room for negotiations
Trump Calls Biden's Pardons For Jan. 6 Committee 'Void, Vacant' Over Autopen Usage
Nicholas Betancourt
Florida Minister Kills Mother, Injures Three Children In Crash Hours After DUI Jail Release: Police
Chinese internet search giant Baidu has released a new artificial intelligence reasoning model and made its AI chatbot services free
China's Baidu Releases New AI Model To Compete With DeepSeek
Forever 21 Considering Second Bankruptcy Filing AS Search For Buyer
Forever 21 Blames Shein, Temu For Downfall As They Prepare To Close All US Stores
Editor's Pick
Donald Trump
Politics

Tulsi Gabbard Revokes Security Clearances For Top Biden Officials — Who Are The Targets?

Family members and friends of Israeli hostages held in Gaza deamnd their government implement the ceasefire rather than restart the war
World

Hamas Pushes For Phase Two Of Gaza Truce Talks

Relatives of Chinese passengers lost on flight MH370 demonstrate outside the Malaysian embassy in Beijing on the 11th anniversary of the flight's disappearance
World

Families Of MH370 Victims In China Seek End To Decade Of 'Torment'

US Tariffs Ignite Global Trade Clash as Allies and Rivals
Politics

US Tariffs Ignite Global Trade Clash As Allies And Rivals Respond