Trump's Immigration Crackdown Triggers Surge In Migrants Seeking Return To Home Countries

A record number of U.S.-bound migrants stranded in Mexico are seeking assistance to return to their home countries, coinciding with President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, according to an in-depth report by Reuters based on data from the United Nations' International Organization for Migration (IOM)

The organization revealed that in January and February, 2,862 migrants applied for the IOM's assisted voluntary return program, more than three times the number recorded during the same period last year.

This surge reflects the impact of Trump's restrictive immigration measures, which have sharply curtailed legal pathways for migrants and left thousands stranded in Mexico with limited options. Trump has credited his administration's policies for a sharp drop in illegal border crossings, with U.S. Customs and Border Protection reporting only 8,326 apprehensions in February, the lowest number on record.

IOM spokesperson Alberto Cabezas told Reuters that the agency has received repatriation requests from migrants originating from Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Venezuela, and other countries. While Cabezas did not elaborate on the reasons behind the increase, Israel Ibarra, a researcher at the Mexican think tank COLEF, said the lack of legal options for migrants is a major factor. "There's no options for them," he said.

Since returning to the White House on January 20, Trump has implemented a series of policies aimed at curbing migration, including a broad ban on asylum for those encountered at the U.S. southern border. The abrupt termination of the CBP One humanitarian parole program, which previously allowed some migrants to enter the U.S. legally, has further exacerbated the crisis.

Reuters interviewed approximately 20 migrants in Mexico who expressed their desire to return home but cited financial constraints and expired documents as obstacles. Many fear the dangers of remaining in Mexico, where migrants are often targeted by organized crime groups.

Josybeth, a 37-year-old Venezuelan woman, is among those desperate to return. "I never wanted to live here in Mexico," she said. "I want to go back." However, she and her children lack valid passports and the resources necessary for the journey.

Despite the increasing demand, IOM is only able to facilitate the return of a fraction of those seeking assistance. In February, the agency helped about 330 migrants return to their countries, highlighting the gap between need and available support.

Things could become even more dire as the IOM is grappling with internal challenges, including budget constraints following Trump's freeze on U.S. foreign aid funding, as the Tico Times reports. The agency, which relied on U.S. contributions for about 40% of its budget, has been forced to lay off thousands of staff members.

"Word inside headquarters is that around one third of around 550 staff there will soon get the axe," said one former employee to the Costa Rican News outlet. "People are terrified... They've got laser beams pointed at their heads."

Originally published on Latin Times