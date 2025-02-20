Entertainment

Liam Payne' Friend Rogelio Nores Sees Charges Dropped In Case Investigating Star's Death

The Argentine businessman had been accused of manslaughter related to the tragic death of the former One Direction member.


En español

Rogelio "Roger" Nores, an Argentine businessman and friend of Liam Payne's, can finally breathe more easily as an appeals court has acquitted him of manslaughter charges related to the tragic death of the former One Direction member.

Liam Payne's passing on October 16, 2024, sent shockwaves through the entertainment world after the 31-year-old singer fell from the third-floor balcony of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Five individuals were initially charged in connection with his death, including Nores, 35, and two hotel employees. Now all three have been cleared by a court of appeals.

Following his acquittal, Nores told Rolling Stone: "Glad this is finally over. I'm happy I'm now going to be able to travel to the UK and say goodbye to my friend."

His defense strategy

Nores' attorney, Rafael Cuneo Libarona, focused on dismantling the prosecution's claims that Nores was Payne's representative and had a duty of care toward him.

"We are happy to have reversed the decision," Cuneo Libarona stated. "We always maintained that Rogelio Nores was not responsible for Liam Payne's death. He was only his friend and had no duty or legal obligation to ensure his safety."

"My client is not a manager, he is not a nurse, he is not a psychologist, nor a psychiatrist, nor is he dedicated to the recovery of addicts." the lawyer argued in court. "He is a simple friend in Argentina who helps him in his business affairs."

The three-judge panel announced their decision in a written ruling, issued eight days after a hearing at the National Criminal and Correctional Court in Buenos Aires.

Ongoing investigation

Two individuals accused of selling cocaine to Payne before his fatal fall remain in custody and are still facing trial.

Payne, known for his rise to fame on the reality music show 'The X Factor' and as a key member of One Direction, left a lasting impact on the music industry.

His death remains under intense scrutiny. Reports indicate he fell from a height of approximately 13 to 14 meters (43 to 46 feet). Buenos Aires emergency services director Alberto Crescenti stated that Payne suffered "severe injuries incompatible with life," leaving "no chance of resuscitation."

Nores' acquittal marks a major shift in the case. The businessman, whose exact connection to Payne remains unclear, has maintained his innocence from the start.

While Nores' legal battle is over, the case surrounding Liam Payne's tragic death is far from closed.

Originally published in The Latin Times

