Entertainment

Dayle Haddon Cause Of Death: Actress Dies Of Suspected Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

By
Dayle Haddon
Dayle Haddon speaks onstage at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit 2016 at Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel on October 19, 2016 in Dana Point, California. Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Fortune

Dayle Haddon, a trailblazing actor, activist, and former Sports Illustrated model who challenged age discrimination by reentering the industry as a widow, died at her Pennsylvania home. Authorities believe her death was caused by carbon monoxide poisoning.

Bucks County officials discovered Haddon, 76, deceased in a second-floor bedroom on Friday morning after receiving reports of an unconscious person at the Solebury Township residence. A 76-year-old man, identified as Walter J. Blucas of Erie, was found at the scene and remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Responders detected dangerously high carbon monoxide levels in the home. Township police announced Saturday that investigators traced the leak to a faulty flue and exhaust pipe in the gas heating system. Two medics were hospitalized for carbon monoxide exposure, while a police officer received treatment at the scene.

Haddon graced the covers of Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Elle, and Esquire throughout the 1970s and 1980s, including an appearance in the 1973 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. Her acting career spanned several decades, with roles in approximately two dozen films from the 1970s to the 1990s, according to IMDb.com. Among her notable performances was a role in the 1994 film Bullets Over Broadway, starring John Cusack.

After leaving modeling in the mid-1970s to focus on raising her daughter, Ryan, Haddon returned to the workforce following her husband's death in 1991. However, she encountered a less welcoming industry. "They said to me, 'At 38, you're not viable,'" she told The New York Times in 2003.

While working a modest job at an advertising agency, Haddon began pitching cosmetic companies on the untapped potential of marketing beauty products to aging baby boomers. Her persistence paid off, earning her a contract with Clairol, followed by partnerships with Estée Lauder and L'Oréal, where she became a prominent face for their anti-aging campaigns for over a decade. She also shared her expertise by hosting beauty segments on CBS's The Early Show.

© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Manmohan Singh studied economics to find a way to eradicate poverty in India

India's Former PM Manmohan Singh Dies Aged 92

South Korea Prime Minister and acting President Han Duck-soo has refused to approve the appointments of three judge nominees to fill the nine-member bench of the Constitutional Courts
South Korea's Parliament Votes To Impeach Acting President Han Duck-soo
A colorized transmission electron micrograph of avian influenza A H5N1 virus particles (blue), grown in Madin-Darby Canine Kidney (MDCK) epithelial cells
New Bird Flu Mutation Discovered In US As Cat Infections Cause Alarm
An image taken from a handout video provided by the Huthis' official Al-Masirah TV station shows the damage to the airport from an Israeli strike
Israeli Strikes Hit Yemen As Netanyahu Fires Warning
FRANCE-INTERNET-TECHNOLOGY-CHATGPT
Is ChatGPT Down? Thousands Report AI App's Outage Issue
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics