Nancy Pelosi suggests that Biden should be added to Mount Rushmore

The former house speaker made the suggestion during a CBS News interview

By Luke Funk @lukefunknews
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested that President Biden's accomplishments as president have been so monumental that he should be added among the busts on Mount Rushmore in South Carolina.

"Such a consequential President of the United States, a Mount Rushmore kind of President of the United States," Pelosi said during an interview by CBS News over the weekend.

Interviewer Lesley Stahl followed up by asking, "Are you really saying that he belongs up there on Mount Rushmore? Lincoln and Joe Biden?"

In her response, Pelosi doubled down with, "Well, you got Teddy Roosevelt up there, and he's wonderful. I don't say take him down. But you can add Biden."

The four presidents on the monument since the beginning are George Washington, the first president of the country; Thomas Jefferson, the third president and primary author of the Declaration of Independence; 26th president Theodore Roosevelt, who was chosen to represent the development of the United States; and Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president who is credited with keeping the United States together during the Civil War after he abolished slavery.

There have been calls to add other presidents to Mount Rushmore over the years. Ronald Reagan, the 40th president, has been suggested as a possible addition to the busts.

In 2020, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem gave President Trump a bust depicting him on Mount Rushmore who he visited for July 4 celebrations.

"I knew that that was something that he would find special," she said to the Associated Press.

Noem said in 2018 that Trump once told her that it was his dream to have his face carved into the monument.

